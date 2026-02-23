How are Canadian business impacted by the U.S. tariff ruling?

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted February 23, 2026 10:40 am.

In today’s The Big Story Podcast, not even a Supreme Court ruling could stop U.S. President Trump from using his second favourite ‘T’ word.

Trump has once again threatened global tariffs on imported goods, first at 10%, then 15%, according to a Truth Social post over the weekend. But regardless of legal rulings, Canadian small business are caught in the crossfire, with sectoral tariffs still on the line.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Dan Kelly, President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business to discuss how Canadian business are rethinking their strategies amid an unprecedented global market, and how the Canadian government should practice cautious optimism for future trade agreement and the negotiation of CUSMA.

