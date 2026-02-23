Immigration Department helping Canadian military recruit foreign military members

HALIFAX — The head of Canadian Armed Forces says a policy aimed at attracting specialized foreign military members is getting a boost from the federal Immigration Department as the military scrambles to fill jobs amid a protracted personnel shortage.

Gen. Jenni Carignan, chief of defence staff, says the military already has a program in place to attract military members with specialized skills, including pilots who already know how to fly F-35 fighter jets, which Canada is buying from the United States.

Carignan gave the example of a fighter pilot from the Netherlands who wants to move to Canada, saying the federal Immigration Department would help by putting “a bit of a spotlight” on the capabilities the military is looking for.

The general, who was in Halifax on Monday to visit military sites, also highlighted the military’s need to attract more maritime technicians as the Royal Canadian Navy is poised to expand its fleet with the introduction of new, river-class destroyers.

Carignan says the military is keen to attract technicians from NATO countries or members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Last week, Immigration Minister Lena Diab added three new permanent residency streams to Canada’s express entry program, which cover a variety of professions including military roles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press