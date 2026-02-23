‘Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files:’ Elizabeth Bain

Elizabeth Bain

By Fil Martino, 680 NewsRadio

Posted February 23, 2026 7:08 am.

Last Updated February 23, 2026 9:30 am.

University of Toronto student Elizabeth Bain disappeared from Scarborough in 1990.

Her boyfriend, Robert Baltovich, spent nearly a decade behind bars for her murder before being found not guilty in a retrial in 2008.

Baltovich says they had the wrong guy and he wants to set the record straight. He has assembled an investigative team. A class at the University of Guelph-Humber in Toronto has also been looking at the case with the assistance of a former police officer.

“I want to be able to prove my innocence beyond any shadow of a doubt, but part of it too is because I now believe I know what happened and who is responsible. I want to ensure that this individual is held accountable and is brought to justice,” said Baltovich.

Retired Toronto Police officer John Irwin is a professor in the Criminal Justice Department at the University of Guelph – Humber. He says he was part of the investigative team that was looking into Elizabeth’s disappearance back in 1990.

“Rob has been, since 1990 potentially, the only person who is still trying to find out what happened to Elizabeth Bain,” said Irwin.

This is one of the cases that will be featured on the new season of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast. Episode 4 is now available on the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.

Top Stories

Two water main breaks snarl traffic on Gardiner Expressway early Monday

Traffic on the Gardiner Expressway ground to a slow crawl early Monday morning after two separate water main breaks sent streams of water flowing across both eastbound and westbound lanes in Etobicoke. Toronto...

56m ago

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts after the killing of a Mexican cartel leader

Canadians in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, are being ordered to shelter in place as violence escalates in the region. Mexican government officials are warning residents that Jalisco State, including popular...

37m ago

Mexico fears more violence after army kills leader of powerful Jalisco cartel

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Several Mexican states canceled school on Monday, with local and foreign governments warning their citizens to stay inside after widespread violence erupted following the army's...

6m ago

Tax-filing season begins today. Here's all you need to know

Gather your tax slips and receipts because it's that time of the year. The 2025 tax-filing season officially kicks off on Monday. It will last a little over nine weeks, ending with the April 30 deadline...

4h ago

