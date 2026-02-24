British comedian Russell Brand pleads not guilty to new rape and sexual assault charges

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court, in London, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2026 6:59 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 7:13 am.

LONDON (AP) — British comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to new counts of rape and sexual assault.

Brand, who was already facing similar charges involving four women, denied the new charges in Southwark Crown Court. The alleged offenses took place in 2009, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Brand, 50, was charged in April with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. Prosecutors said those offenses involving four women took place between 1999 and 2005 — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and three in London. Brand pleaded not guilty to those charges in a London court earlier this year.

A trial scheduled for June is expected to last four to five weeks.

The “Get Him To The Greek” actor, known for risqué stand-up routines, battles with drugs and alcohol, has dropped out of mainstream media in recent years. He built a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories, as well as discussing his religious devotion.

The Associated Press





