El Mencho out, violence persists: where does Mexico go from here?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, more than 26,000 Canadians remain stranded in Mexico, as the country grapples with cartel-related violence in the aftermath of El Mencho’s death.

The cartel leader, formally known as Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, was killed in a military-led operation on Sunday morning in Jalisco, Mexico, some 90 kilometres south of Guadalajara, and west of the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta. He was known to be the head of one of the most violent criminal gangs in Mexico, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Jerry Flores, sociology professor at the University of Toronto, to break down how Mexico has gotten to this point, what residents could see in the weeks to come, and how the country’s government should move forward to break the pattern of gang-related violence paralyzing the country.

