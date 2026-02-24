El Mencho out, violence persists: where does Mexico go from here?

Pedestrians walk past a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, on a road in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo/Armando Solis) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted February 24, 2026 7:40 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 7:41 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, more than 26,000 Canadians remain stranded in Mexico, as the country grapples with cartel-related violence in the aftermath of El Mencho’s death.

The cartel leader, formally known as Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, was killed in a military-led operation on Sunday morning in Jalisco, Mexico, some 90 kilometres south of Guadalajara, and west of the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta. He was known to be the head of one of the most violent criminal gangs in Mexico, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Jerry Flores, sociology professor at the University of Toronto, to break down how Mexico has gotten to this point, what residents could see in the weeks to come, and how the country’s government should move forward to break the pattern of gang-related violence paralyzing the country.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

1h ago

Canadian airlines to restart service to Jalisco

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

23m ago

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

12h ago

4 charged after GTA human trafficking investigation involving girls as young as 11

Investigators have arrested four individuals following an investigation into the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of several young girls across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Peel Regional...

2h ago

Top Stories

Bitter cold grips Toronto on Tuesday as snow moves in overnight, warmer weather ahead

Toronto is waking up to a sharp blast of winter, with wind chills near –20 making for a frigid start to Tuesday before a round of snow sweeps in by evening. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud...

1h ago

Canadian airlines to restart service to Jalisco

OTTAWA — Porter Airlines is resuming service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Tuesday after suspending flights to the region due to widespread violence, following similar announcements by Air Canada, WestJet...

23m ago

Canadian trapped in Mexico describes 'terrifying' unrest after drug lord’s killing

When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after...

12h ago

4 charged after GTA human trafficking investigation involving girls as young as 11

Investigators have arrested four individuals following an investigation into the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of several young girls across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Peel Regional...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Strong wind gusts to bring chilly temperatures to the GTA

Strong wind gusts are expected to bring chilly temperatures to the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:59
Canadians scramble to get home amid cartel violence in western Mexico

Canadian airlines cancelled all flights in and out of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday amid cartel violence in the area. Erica Natividad speaks to a stranded traveller.

13h ago

0:42
Kendamil baby formula recalled over potential food poisoning toxin

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Kendamil baby formula over concerns of toxins that could cause food poisoning.

16h ago

0:53
Suspects arrested in attempted robbery, one caught hiding in backyard: YRP

York Regional Police have charged two Toronto men after a failed attempted robbery in Kleinburg that unfolded in dramatic fashion last Thursday.

19h ago

2:27
Canada wasn't notified of Mexican operation before killing of cartel leader: Anand

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she wasn't notified of the Mexican military's operation to take out cartel gang leader 'El Mencho' prior to his killing.

19h ago

More Videos