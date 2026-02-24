Brother of Tumbler Ridge shooter arrested in Alberta, accused of attempted murder: reports

Federal leaders joined hundreds tonight in Tumbler Ridge to honour the eight lives lost in Tuesday’s mass shooting, five of them students. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 24, 2026 12:09 pm.

Last Updated February 24, 2026 1:18 pm.

CALGARY — Alberta RCMP say a relative of Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar has been arrested in an attempted murder investigation.

RCMP say in a statement that Jacob Jan Van Rootselaar was arrested on an outstanding warrant last Thursday in Sylvan Lake, Alta., stemming from a 2024 case in Fort McMurray.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff confirmed Jan Van Rootselaar is related to the Tumbler Ridge shooter, who killed herself after shooting dead her mother, half-brother, five schoolchildren and a teacher’s aide in the remote British Columbia community on Feb. 10.

Related:

Multiple outlets reported the arrested man is a brother of Van Rootselaar, but Savinkoff would not speak to their connection beyond that they were related.

They say Jan Van Rootselaar has also been charged with two weapons offences and five counts of failure to comply with release conditions.

Police say Jan Van Rootselaar was taken before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody ahead of a court appearance at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer.

