Behavioural therapist arrested for alleged assaults on children with autism in Milton

An Applied Behaviour Analysis therapist working in Milton has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two children with autism.

Halton police started the investigation after receiving a complaint about a therapist working at Spectacokids on Bronte Street South.

It’s alleged the offences happened when two victims, both children with autism, were alone with the accused during therapy sessions.

On Tuesday, Muaz Sarfraz, 25, of Mississauga, was arrested.

He’s facing six counts of assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Sarfraz has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.