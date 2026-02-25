Canadians arriving at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday carried more than just luggage. Many stepped off their flights with visible relief after days of uncertainty in Puerto Vallarta, where sudden cartel-related violence forced tourists and locals to shelter in place.

“There were moments where we’d see smoke and fire, things happening, and you’re kind of like, okay, this is getting real right now — this is getting scary,” one traveller said after landing in Toronto.

The unrest erupted after a notorious cartel leader was killed during a government operation, triggering violence across several regions of Mexico. As reports of roadblocks, gunfire and arson spread, tourists were instructed to remain inside their hotels until authorities deemed it safe.

“We didn’t know what was going on,” another Canadian traveller said. “When they tell you to shelter in place, we really didn’t know what that meant. And then when they said you can stay on your resort, just don’t leave — then we did that.”

In peak winter months, between 100,000 and 200,000 Canadians can be in Mexico. Global Affairs Canada said the numbers provide only a general estimate of Canadians in the region, as registration is voluntary. The number of active registrations includes about 16,600 people in Jalisco, a state in Western Mexico that is home to the popular resort destination of Puerto Vallarta.

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho.” (AP Photo/Armando Solis).

Travellers say they felt safe despite tensions

Canadian airlines, including Air Canada, Air Transat, WestJet and Porter, temporarily suspended service to Puerto Vallarta as the situation unfolded. Flair Airlines said in a statement it plans to restore service to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara starting Wednesday.

Some travellers said the headlines back home painted a far more alarming picture than what they experienced inside their resorts.

“They cancelled a lot, and a lot of people came in because there was nowhere else to go because everything else was closed,” one visitor recalled. “We were never short of food or suffered from any problem.”

Others said they felt safe throughout, despite the warnings.

“Yeah, we were told to shelter and stay at the resort, and all was fine,” another traveller said.

The situation has since stabilized, and all major Canadian carriers resumed flights to and from Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said conditions are improving, though Global Affairs Canada continues to urge travellers to exercise a high degree of caution. The federal government is still advising against non-essential travel to several Mexican states, warning that security conditions can deteriorate quickly.

“The advice that our government is providing is that this is a situation that is very volatile and it is evolving every day,” Anand said. “To make a decision about your plans for next week on Tuesday of the week before may be premature.”

With files from Craig Lord of The Canadian Press