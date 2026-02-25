Canadians return home after violent unrest in Puerto Vallarta leaves travellers stranded

Travellers are finally back on Canadian soil after chaos erupted in parts of Mexico grounding flights. Melissa Nakhavoly with their experience in Puerto Vallarta.

By Lucas Casaletto and Melissa Nakhavoly

Posted February 25, 2026 6:17 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 6:29 am.

Canadians arriving at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday carried more than just luggage. Many stepped off their flights with visible relief after days of uncertainty in Puerto Vallarta, where sudden cartel-related violence forced tourists and locals to shelter in place.

“There were moments where we’d see smoke and fire, things happening, and you’re kind of like, okay, this is getting real right now — this is getting scary,” one traveller said after landing in Toronto.

The unrest erupted after a notorious cartel leader was killed during a government operation, triggering violence across several regions of Mexico. As reports of roadblocks, gunfire and arson spread, tourists were instructed to remain inside their hotels until authorities deemed it safe.

“We didn’t know what was going on,” another Canadian traveller said. “When they tell you to shelter in place, we really didn’t know what that meant. And then when they said you can stay on your resort, just don’t leave — then we did that.”

In peak winter months, between 100,000 and 200,000 Canadians can be in Mexico. Global Affairs Canada said the numbers provide only a general estimate of Canadians in the region, as registration is voluntary. The number of active registrations includes about 16,600 people in Jalisco, a state in Western Mexico that is home to the popular resort destination of Puerto Vallarta.

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho.” (AP Photo/Armando Solis).

Travellers say they felt safe despite tensions

Canadian airlines, including Air Canada, Air Transat, WestJet and Porter, temporarily suspended service to Puerto Vallarta as the situation unfolded. Flair Airlines said in a statement it plans to restore service to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara starting Wednesday.

Some travellers said the headlines back home painted a far more alarming picture than what they experienced inside their resorts.

“They cancelled a lot, and a lot of people came in because there was nowhere else to go because everything else was closed,” one visitor recalled. “We were never short of food or suffered from any problem.”

Related:

Others said they felt safe throughout, despite the warnings.

“Yeah, we were told to shelter and stay at the resort, and all was fine,” another traveller said.

The situation has since stabilized, and all major Canadian carriers resumed flights to and from Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said conditions are improving, though Global Affairs Canada continues to urge travellers to exercise a high degree of caution. The federal government is still advising against non-essential travel to several Mexican states, warning that security conditions can deteriorate quickly.

“The advice that our government is providing is that this is a situation that is very volatile and it is evolving every day,” Anand said. “To make a decision about your plans for next week on Tuesday of the week before may be premature.”

With files from Craig Lord of The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Special weather statement ends in Toronto following overnight snowfall; warm-up on the way

A special weather statement has been lifted following overnight snowfall, which has resulted in slippery road conditions in Toronto for Wednesday's morning commute. The snow arrived overnight Tuesday...

updated

2h ago

Early takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union: Sales mode to pitch economy, draft on patriotism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was in sales mode. With Republicans heading into a challenging election year, Trump used his State of the Union address to deliver an upbeat...

8h ago

How close is Canada to a Carney majority?

In today's The Big Story Podcast, Prime Minister Mark Carney got a third floor crosser from the Conservatives, putting the Liberal seat count at 169 out of the 172 needed for a majority government--...

21m ago

Almost half of Toronto-area immigrant settlement services expect program closures

OTTAWA — Nearly half the immigrant service organizations in the Greater Toronto Area are braced for program closures in the near future due to federal funding cuts that began in 2024. A survey of 48...

2h ago

