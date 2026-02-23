When Canadian resident Jeffrey Dale booked a vacation to Mexico, he expected the trip to include sunny weather, palm trees and relaxing days on the beach, but when violence broke out over the weekend after authorities killed a notorious cartel leader, Dale found himself sheltering in place at a hostel in Puerto Vallarta.

In an interview with CityNews, he described the situation as “terrifying” with smoke billowing over the city and criminal blockades preventing locals from returning home, and tourists from accessing airports.

“I was out walking, and what I saw was something that I never thought I would expect to see in a place that so many people [have] found to be quite safe,” he explained. “We’re in the romantic zone, and that was completely blocked off to the rest of the city because of the burning cars in the middle of the street.”

On Sunday, Mexican armed forces captured and killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel known as “El Mencho.” He was the boss of what is considered to be one of the fastest growing criminal networks in North America, known for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States and staging brazen attacks against Mexican government officials.

The covert military operation, which included the surveillance of Cervantes’ romantic partner, led to shootouts and unrest in the country’s Jalisco state.

Canadian airlines such as WestJet, Air Canada, Flair and Porter were quick to cancel or divert flights that were headed to the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta. Meanwhile, Global Affairs Canada issued an advisory for people in the area to “exercise a high degree of caution” and to “avoid non-essential travel.”

The federal government said Monday that it is closely monitoring the situation and that more than 26,000 Canadians in Mexico have registered with the agency.

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho.” (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Pedestrians walk past a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, on a road in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho.” (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

“We have multiple consular officials at the major centres. They are all standing by ready to assist Canadians,” Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand told reporters Monday. “I ask that all Canadians follow local guidelines, including sheltering in place, if that is what local guidelines are dictating.”

With all the chaos happening in the region, vacationer Jeffrey Dale says local businesses remain closed and staff at the hostel where he is staying are struggling to get around the road blockades. He is expecting to return to Canada on Wednesday via a scheduled flight out of Puerto Vallarta.

“Right now, my airline tells me that my flight is on-time,” he explained.

Dale has also provided his information to the Government of Canada via the Registration of Canadians Abroad service.

“I will take it from there and see what can be done,” he added. “Right now, we’re just sort of sheltering in place while waiting for whatever information.”

“While I can be and am quite concerned, I would say that I feel very secure where I am, and the people here have been amazing, so that has really helped,” he said. “I heard from people that were at the airport on Sunday, and they were quite terrified.”

With files from the Associated Press and Canadian Press.