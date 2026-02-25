Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine, dead at 42: ‘Unimaginable heartbreak’

Katherine Short, the daughter of Canadian comedian Martin Short, has died at age 42.

Martin Short said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday that his family is devastated by the loss and is asking for privacy as they “grieve this unimaginable heartbreak.”

Katherine Short is survived by her father and her brothers, Henry and Oliver.

Her mother, Canadian actor and singer Nancy Dolman, died of ovarian cancer in 2010.

Martin Short, who broke out in the Canadian sketch comedy series “SCTV” and has starred in films including “Innerspace” and “Father of the Bride,” has postponed a series of shows in the U.S. with his comedy partner Steve Martin.

The Hamilton-born actor said in his statement that he is broken-hearted.

“Katherine was the light of our lives full of warmth, kindness, and a joy that touched everyone she met,” he wrote.

“That light will never fade in our hearts. Forever loved. Forever our daughter.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press



