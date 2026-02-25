Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine, dead at 42: ‘Unimaginable heartbreak’

Martin Short's children Henry, left, Katherine, and Oliver are photographed at the opening night of their father's musical "Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me" on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2026 11:25 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2026 12:37 pm.

Katherine Short, the daughter of Canadian comedian Martin Short, has died at age 42.

Martin Short said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday that his family is devastated by the loss and is asking for privacy as they “grieve this unimaginable heartbreak.”

Katherine Short is survived by her father and her brothers, Henry and Oliver.

Her mother, Canadian actor and singer Nancy Dolman, died of ovarian cancer in 2010.

Martin Short, who broke out in the Canadian sketch comedy series “SCTV” and has starred in films including “Innerspace” and “Father of the Bride,” has postponed a series of shows in the U.S. with his comedy partner Steve Martin.

The Hamilton-born actor said in his statement that he is broken-hearted.

“Katherine was the light of our lives full of warmth, kindness, and a joy that touched everyone she met,” he wrote.

“That light will never fade in our hearts. Forever loved. Forever our daughter.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press


Top Stories

New poll suggests tight race between Ford's PCs and Ontario Liberals

A new poll has found that the Ontario Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are in a tightening race just one year after the provincial election. The survey of 1,000 residents by Liaison Strategies...

30m ago

Behavioural therapist arrested for alleged assaults on children with autism in Milton

An Applied Behaviour Analysis therapist working in Milton has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two children with autism. Halton police started the investigation after receiving a complaint about...

3h ago

Canadians now need Electronic Travel Authorization to travel to U.K.

As of Wednesday, Canadian citizens travelling to the U.K. will need to apply for and attain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) document before departure. The new entry requirement was introduced...

21m ago

Richmond Hill Airbnb hosts wins LTB case over non-paying guests

In an update to a Speakers Corner story CityNews first brought you late last year, a Richmond Hill couple, who are Airbnb hosts, are breathing a sigh of relief after getting an eviction...

14m ago

