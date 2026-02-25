Spurs overcome Wemby’s rough night to beat Raptors, extend win streak to 10

Devin Vassell led all scorers with 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to a 110-107 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

De’Aaron Fox added 20 points as San Antonio (42-16) extended its win streak to 10. Star centre Victor Wembanyama was limited to 12 points but had seven rebounds.

Dylan Harper had 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds off the bench for the Spurs.

Brandon Ingram had a double-double with 20 points and a season-high 11 rebounds as Toronto (34-25) led by as many as 15 points. Immanuel Quickley had 20 points and Scottie Barnes scored 15.

Barnes had been questionable before the game after he suffered a right quad contusion in the Raptors’ 116-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles started at centre over veteran Jakob Poeltl, who didn’t play against OKC the night before as he nurses a sore lower back.

Murray-Boyles left the game in the fourth quarter with a left thumb contusion and did not return.

Takeaways

Spurs: After Toronto led by as many as 15 points in the first three quarters — and led by 12 heading into the fourth — San Antonio stormed back, opening the final period on a 15-2 tear to close to within a point.

Raptors: Head coach Darko Rajakovic kept Poeltl away from Wembanyama, instead using Murray-Boyles and backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili to slow down the Spurs all-star. That allowed Poeltl to go up against San Antonio’s backup bigs and take advantage of the mismatch. Poeltl finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Murray-Boyles had four points and five rebounds in 15 minutes of play.

Key moment

Wembanyana blocked Poeltl on a layup attempt with 43 seconds left to play, keeping Toronto four points behind San Antonio. Quickley scored on the next possession to pull the Raptors to within two.

Key stat

Despite Wembanyama averaging 11.3 rebounds per game this season, Toronto outrebounded the Spurs 50-40.

Up next

Toronto visits the Washington Wizards on Saturday.