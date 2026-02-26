Feds earmark $1.55 billion to ensure equal services for First Nations kids

Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 2:43 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 3:39 pm.

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty is expected to announce $1.55 billion in federal funding today to support Jordan’s Principle, a legal principle that states First Nations children must have equal access to social and health services.

MPs unanimously passed a motion in 2007 committing the government to ensuring First Nations children get necessary services without delays caused by jurisdictional squabbles between governments.

The funding, which will last until 2027, comes as Gull-Masty faces criticism for not repealing an operational bulletin released last year that limited the scope of services covered by Jordan’s Principle.

Child welfare advocate Cindy Blackstock says she wants Gull-Masty to walk back those changes and explain what she’ll do if the funding runs out before year’s end.

Citing a backlog of some 130,000 Jordan’s Principle cases, Blackstock says it feels like Indigenous Services is in “chaos” and is failing to meet the needs of First Nations children.

Gull-Masty announced $115 million last week to renew for one year funding for the Inuit Child First Initiative, the Inuit equivalent of Jordan’s Principle.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Final design for Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place unveiled, contract awarded

The province of Ontario unveiled the final design and awarded the contract for the new Ontario Science Centre to be built at Ontario Place on Thursday, calling it "a major milestone in the province's plan...

2h ago

Doug Ford takes issue with Toronto's 13-year timeline to build road safety measures

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is taking issue with a Toronto city council report that concluded it would take upwards of 13 years and cost $52 million to build speed bumps and other traffic calming measures. The...

48m ago

Judge in Stronach trial concerned as cross-examination turns to 'shouting match'

TORONTO — The judge presiding over Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial is raising concerns over one of the complainants' behaviour on the stand, saying the woman's constant tangents and interruptions...

1h ago

Barrie police say mom drove impaired with child in vehicle, crashed into pillars

Barrie police have arrested a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove while impaired with her five-year-old child in the vehicle. Officers were called to North Village Way in Park Place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Final design for Ontario Science Centre at Ontario Place unveiled, contract awarded

The province of Ontario unveiled the final design and awarded the contract for the new Ontario Science Centre to be built at Ontario Place on Thursday, calling it "a major milestone in the province's plan...

2h ago

Doug Ford takes issue with Toronto's 13-year timeline to build road safety measures

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is taking issue with a Toronto city council report that concluded it would take upwards of 13 years and cost $52 million to build speed bumps and other traffic calming measures. The...

48m ago

Judge in Stronach trial concerned as cross-examination turns to 'shouting match'

TORONTO — The judge presiding over Frank Stronach's sexual assault trial is raising concerns over one of the complainants' behaviour on the stand, saying the woman's constant tangents and interruptions...

1h ago

Barrie police say mom drove impaired with child in vehicle, crashed into pillars

Barrie police have arrested a 42-year-old woman after she allegedly drove while impaired with her five-year-old child in the vehicle. Officers were called to North Village Way in Park Place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:32
Charges dropped against Ontario man over alleged assault of home intruder

Charges have been dropped against a Lindsay, Ontario man who was accused of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after he confronted an alleged intruder that broke into his home.

3h ago

2:43
Canada-wide warrant issued for man linked to killing of Toronto teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack.

5h ago

1:09
Toronto temperatures set to drop following warm-up relief

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills in between.

1h ago

0:40
Southwestern Ontario Crown Royal plant closes 2 days early

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down.

6h ago

2:28
New Liaison poll shows tightening provincial race between PCs and Liberals

A new Liaison poll shows Doug Ford's PCs are almost neck-and-neck with the leaderless Liberal party. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier is suggesting he doesn't believe in polls.

18h ago

More Videos