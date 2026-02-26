Feds earmark $1.55 billion to ensure equal services for First Nations kids

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty is expected to announce $1.55 billion in federal funding today to support Jordan’s Principle, a legal principle that states First Nations children must have equal access to social and health services.

MPs unanimously passed a motion in 2007 committing the government to ensuring First Nations children get necessary services without delays caused by jurisdictional squabbles between governments.

The funding, which will last until 2027, comes as Gull-Masty faces criticism for not repealing an operational bulletin released last year that limited the scope of services covered by Jordan’s Principle.

Child welfare advocate Cindy Blackstock says she wants Gull-Masty to walk back those changes and explain what she’ll do if the funding runs out before year’s end.

Citing a backlog of some 130,000 Jordan’s Principle cases, Blackstock says it feels like Indigenous Services is in “chaos” and is failing to meet the needs of First Nations children.

Gull-Masty announced $115 million last week to renew for one year funding for the Inuit Child First Initiative, the Inuit equivalent of Jordan’s Principle.