Suspect in hate-motivated assault probe allegedly spat on victim, uttered racial slurs: Toronto police

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who allegedly spat on a person in the PATH underground shopping complex between Scotia Plaza and First Canadian Place in January.

Investigators say it happened on Monday, January 19, 2026, at around 7:22 p.m.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim, unprovoked, and spat on them.

“The victim confronted the suspect,” police said in a release. “But as they did, the suspect walked toward the victim in an aggressive manner while uttering anti-Black racial slurs.”

Police the say victim did not know the suspect, who was last seen walking toward Scotia Plaza.

He’s described as being in his late 20s, around six feet tall with a slim build, dark-coloured hair and tattoos on the backs of both hands (pictured below).

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black 3/4 length winter jacket with the hood up and red vents on the torso under each arm, burgundy pants, dark-coloured running shoes, and white wired earbuds. He was also wearing a black backpack with a red luggage tag on the top and a small red patch on the back.

Toronto police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.