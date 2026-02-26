Liberals survive vote on omnibus budget bill
Posted February 26, 2026 4:25 pm.
Last Updated February 26, 2026 6:02 pm.
The federal Liberals’ Budget Implementation Act has passed a confidence vote in the House of Commons.
Bill C-15 carried on division, meaning there was no recorded vote in Parliament.
The legislation enacts key measures proposed in the Liberals’ 2025 federal budget, which passed a confidence vote for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government in November last year.
Opposition parties worked with the Liberals to fast-track the bill through the House of Commons.
The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois negotiated several amendments to the Liberals’ legislation in a clause-by-clause review at the finance committee on Monday.
The Senate must now approve the bill before it receives royal assent and becomes law.