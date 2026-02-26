Liberals survive vote on omnibus budget bill

Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne greets committee members before his appearance at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 4:25 pm.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 6:02 pm.

The federal Liberals’ Budget Implementation Act has passed a confidence vote in the House of Commons.

Bill C-15 carried on division, meaning there was no recorded vote in Parliament.

The legislation enacts key measures proposed in the Liberals’ 2025 federal budget, which passed a confidence vote for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government in November last year.

Opposition parties worked with the Liberals to fast-track the bill through the House of Commons.

The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois negotiated several amendments to the Liberals’ legislation in a clause-by-clause review at the finance committee on Monday.

The Senate must now approve the bill before it receives royal assent and becomes law.

