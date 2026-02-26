breaking

Person fatally struck by GO train in Guelph

GO Train stopped at Kitchener station. (Andrew Osmond | CityNews)

By Christine Clark

Posted February 26, 2026 8:08 am.

Trains are not moving on the Kitchener GO line through Guelph Thursday morning after Metrolinx announced a person was fatally hit by a train.

“This morning at around 6:30 am, a person was struck by a GO train east of Guelph on the Kitchener Line,” read a statement.

“It is a confirmed fatality.”

In an alert posted online, commuters were told delays and cancellations would continue Thursday for anyone heading from Kitchener to Brampton as a result.

“Trains cannot move through the area until a full investigation is completed. There will be significant delays and possible cancellations.”

Guelph Police have since confirmed that officers are on scene in the area of York Road and Watson Parkway for an active investigation.

The circumstances around the incident are unclear.

Metrolinx is recommending commuters to use the Milton Line or Bramalea GO in the meantime. Some additional trips will also leave Georgetown GO to Union station.

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack. Jack was fatally shot on the night of June 7, 2025, in the Emmett Avenue...

1m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

55m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

24m ago

Oshawa home destroyed in weekend explosion as police appeal for video

A late‑night house explosion in Oshawa is under investigation after a residential property was levelled by fire over the weekend. Durham police say officers were called to the area of Gibbons Street...

1h ago

