Person fatally struck by GO train in Guelph

Trains are not moving on the Kitchener GO line through Guelph Thursday morning after Metrolinx announced a person was fatally hit by a train.

“This morning at around 6:30 am, a person was struck by a GO train east of Guelph on the Kitchener Line,” read a statement.

“It is a confirmed fatality.”

In an alert posted online, commuters were told delays and cancellations would continue Thursday for anyone heading from Kitchener to Brampton as a result.

“Trains cannot move through the area until a full investigation is completed. There will be significant delays and possible cancellations.”

Guelph Police have since confirmed that officers are on scene in the area of York Road and Watson Parkway for an active investigation.

The circumstances around the incident are unclear.

Metrolinx is recommending commuters to use the Milton Line or Bramalea GO in the meantime. Some additional trips will also leave Georgetown GO to Union station.