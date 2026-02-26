RBC reports $5.79B first-quarter profit, up from $5.13B a year earlier

People walk past the Royal Bank Tower in Montreal on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 26, 2026 6:51 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 7:31 am.

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $5.79 billion, up from $5.13 billion a year earlier.

The bank says the profit amounted to $4.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $3.54 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $17.96 billion, up from $16.74 billion.

RBC’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.09 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $4.08 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.62 per diluted share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $3.85 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Boy's killing back in spotlight as Toronto police set to release new details in Jahkai Jack homicide

Toronto police will provide an update Thursday in the killing of 15‑year‑old Jahkai Jack, a Mount Dennis teen whose death last summer was described by investigators as a "completely unprovoked act...

2h ago

Survivor of forced sterilization says practice is still happening

Editor's note: The subject matter discussed in the following article may be disturbing to some readers. For decades, thousands of Indigenous women and other marginalized people in Canada have been...

11h ago

Source: Max Scherzer set to rejoin Blue Jays on $3M deal with $10M in incentives

Max Scherzer is set to rejoin the Toronto Blue Jays after reaching an agreement on a one-year, $3-million deal with up to $10 million in performance bonuses, according to an industry source. How...

2h ago

'Final show of disrespect': Diageo closes Crown Royal plant two days ahead of schedule

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down. Diageo...

14h ago

