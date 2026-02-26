RBC reports $5.79B first-quarter profit, up from $5.13B a year earlier

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $5.79 billion, up from $5.13 billion a year earlier.

The bank says the profit amounted to $4.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $3.54 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $17.96 billion, up from $16.74 billion.

RBC’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.09 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $4.08 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.62 per diluted share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $3.85 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

