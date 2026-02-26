Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills in between.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 26, 2026 9:08 am.

According to 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi, a brief warm-up on Friday will quickly give way to a frigid start to March, bringing the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) a mix of light snow, sub-zero highs, and temperatures that will feel closer to the deep-winter norms the city thought it had escaped.

After a week of variable conditions, Toronto will get a short-lived reprieve on Friday, when daytime highs climb to around 5°C. Andreacchi notes this will be the warmest point in the forecast before a sharp cold front moves in Friday night into Saturday.

Toronto weather
The latest forecast indicates temperatures will eventually ease to seasonal norms. Photo: Getty Images.

Weekend snow and bitter cold

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will fall back below seasonal averages. The real plunge arrives Saturday night, when overnight lows hover near –10°C, setting the stage for a bitter wind chill. Temperatures will feel like -19 with the wind chill.

Light snow is expected to move across the GTA late Saturday night and continue into early Sunday morning. Accumulations are projected to range from 2 to 4 centimetres, enough to create slick road conditions for early Sunday travel. Despite a daytime forecast near –10°C, strong winds will make it feel closer to -18.

Actual lows for Sunday’s overnight will sit near -18°C, but wind chills could reach -25, posing risks of frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

The cold intensifies as the weekend ends.

Andreacchi says a more typical early-spring pattern begins to “lock in” by Tuesday, bringing temperatures back toward the seasonal norm. But milder conditions don’t necessarily mean smooth sailing.

“Milder temps always mean a better chance of mixed precipitation when active weather moves through,” she said.

