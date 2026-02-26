Two young girls, 12 and 14, arrested for multiple suspected hate-motivated assaults

Toronto police badge on officer shoulder with cruiser. Andrew Osmond | CityNews

By Dilshad Burman

Posted February 26, 2026 10:32 am.

Last Updated February 26, 2026 10:52 am.

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl for multiple suspected hate-motivated assaults that took place over a three hour period last Friday.

Police allege the first assault occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the King Street East and George Street area. A female victim was kicked from behind and when she turned around she saw the two accused girls running away.

Soon after, around 6 p.m., a second victim was walking on the sidewalk in the King Street East and Sherbourne Street area when they were allegedly assaulted from behind and racial slurs were directed at them. The two girls once again fled the area.

A third victim was allegedly struck in the head while on an escalator at Wellesley Station around 9:15 p.m. that same evening, after exiting a northbound train.

Police say the incidents are being investigated as anti-East Asian hate crimes.

Toronto police arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with two counts of assault on Monday. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 12-year-old girl and charged her with three counts of assault. She is scheduled to make an appearance in court on April 15.

The hate crime unit is investigating and police are concerned there may be more alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack. Jack was shot and killed on the night of June...

11m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

1h ago

Police seek 2nd suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder in 'targeted' shooting at Brampton home

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting inside a Brampton home. According to Peel Regional Police, two...

47m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man, 20, wanted in killing of 15-year-old Mount Dennis teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old Toronto man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai Jack. Jack was shot and killed on the night of June...

11m ago

Marilyn Denis announces departure from CHUM 104.5 after 40 years

Broadcasting giant Marilyn Denis, one of Canada's most recognized and enduring radio and television personalities, is stepping away from CHUM 104.5 after a 40-year run. The announcement was made Thursday...

1h ago

Police seek 2nd suspect wanted for 1st-degree murder in 'targeted' shooting at Brampton home

Homicide investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting inside a Brampton home. According to Peel Regional Police, two...

47m ago

Toronto braces for sharp temperature swings and snow this weekend, early-March chill

Toronto is gearing up for a dynamic stretch of wintry weather that will see temperatures swing from unseasonably mild to sharply colder-than-normal conditions, with a dose of snow and bitter wind chills...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Canada-wide warrant issued for man linked to killing of Toronto teen

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Jahkai Jack.

2h ago

0:40
Southwestern Ontario Crown Royal plant closes 2 days early

Unionized workers at a Crown Royal whisky plant in southwestern Ontario say they were shocked to learn Wednesday that work would cease immediately, two days before it was set to officially close down.

2h ago

2:28
New Liaison poll shows tightening provincial race between PCs and Liberals

A new Liaison poll shows Doug Ford's PCs are almost neck-and-neck with the leaderless Liberal party. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier is suggesting he doesn't believe in polls.

14h ago

2:43
Survivor of forced sterilization supports Bill S-228

Thousands of Canadians have been forcibly sterilized for almost a century, one survivor shares her story as she advocates for survivors. New Bill S-228 would emend the criminal code, bringing an end to the practice.

3h ago

2:03
OpenAI presents "no substantial new safety measures" to Ministers

Ministers met OpenAI reps, after learning the company failed to flag the Tumbler Ridge shooter's account - banned for gun violence posts - to police. But they say OpenAI presented no concrete plans for safety going forward.

18h ago

More Videos