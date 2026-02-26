Two young girls, 12 and 14, arrested for multiple suspected hate-motivated assaults

Toronto police have arrested a 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl for multiple suspected hate-motivated assaults that took place over a three hour period last Friday.

Police allege the first assault occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the King Street East and George Street area. A female victim was kicked from behind and when she turned around she saw the two accused girls running away.

Soon after, around 6 p.m., a second victim was walking on the sidewalk in the King Street East and Sherbourne Street area when they were allegedly assaulted from behind and racial slurs were directed at them. The two girls once again fled the area.

A third victim was allegedly struck in the head while on an escalator at Wellesley Station around 9:15 p.m. that same evening, after exiting a northbound train.

Police say the incidents are being investigated as anti-East Asian hate crimes.

Toronto police arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with two counts of assault on Monday. She is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 12-year-old girl and charged her with three counts of assault. She is scheduled to make an appearance in court on April 15.

The hate crime unit is investigating and police are concerned there may be more alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.