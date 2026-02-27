Indigenous Peoples play a key role in national security: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon speaks at the National Indigenous Defence Conference in Ottawa, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted February 27, 2026 1:30 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2026 4:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Indigenous communities across the country — and particularly in the Arctic — play a vital role in Canada’s national security.

Speaking at the National Indigenous Defence Conference today in Ottawa, Simon said Canada can’t afford to overlook the strategic advantages Indigenous communities provide through their knowledge of terrain and traditional practices.

Simon says the Canadian Rangers in the North have shared vital information with the Canadian Armed Forces during surveillance patrols and search and rescue missions, along with advice on how to survive in extremely cold weather.

She says national security and unity begin with trust between Indigenous and non-Indigenous cultures.

The one-day conference is hearing from industry and Indigenous leaders, the Department of National Defence and the Royal Canadian Navy.

Organizer Cadmus Delorme says Indigenous communities have a lot to contribute to national security and that governments and industry should work with communities to build more capacity.

