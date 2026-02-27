U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery.

The university says Anil Kishen is on leave pending the outcomes of the investigation and that he is participating fully.

In a statement, U of T vice president and provost Trevor Young said Kishen reported that he used the images without understanding their antisemitic and discriminatory meaning or their impact.

“He has removed the images from his course materials and has apologized directly to his class and the broader faculty,” reads the statement. “He has also committed to exercising greater diligence in reviewing course materials to support an inclusive and respectful learning environment for all, and to improving his understanding and awareness of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.”

He added that no further comments will be forthcoming from the university.

Kishen was appointed the head of the faculty of dentistry last year and has been with the university since 2009.