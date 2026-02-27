U of T investigating dean of dentistry over claims of antisemitic course materials

Anil Kishen is seen in an undated photo that accompanied a U of T news release about his appointment as dean of the Faculty of Dentistry in April, 2025. Credit: Jeff Comber

By Dilshad Burman

Posted February 27, 2026 3:12 pm.

The University of Toronto has launched an investigation after claims that the dean of dentistry shared course materials that included antisemitic and anti-Israel imagery.

The university says Anil Kishen is on leave pending the outcomes of the investigation and that he is participating fully.

In a statement, U of T vice president and provost Trevor Young said Kishen reported that he used the images without understanding their antisemitic and discriminatory meaning or their impact.

“He has removed the images from his course materials and has apologized directly to his class and the broader faculty,” reads the statement. “He has also committed to exercising greater diligence in reviewing course materials to support an inclusive and respectful learning environment for all, and to improving his understanding and awareness of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.”

He added that no further comments will be forthcoming from the university.

Kishen was appointed the head of the faculty of dentistry last year and has been with the university since 2009.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

26m ago

Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police's 'largest' ever

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure. "Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession...

3h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Milan tram derails and slams into a building, killing two people

MILAN, Italy (AP) — A tram derailed Friday and slammed into a building in the heart of Milan, killing two people and injuring more than two-dozen others, officials said. The incident, along...

1h ago

Top Stories

Worker freed after being trapped in trench for hours at Wallace-Emerson construction site

A worker who was trapped in a trench at a Wallace-Emerson construction site for several hours on Friday has been freed, emergency crews confirm. Officers were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport...

26m ago

Arrest of teen leads to $7M cocaine seizure, one of Durham police's 'largest' ever

Durham Regional Police say the arrest of a teen accused of dealing drugs ultimately led them to a massive $7 million cocaine seizure. "Investigators took a 17-year-old male into custody for possession...

3h ago

Ajax councillor alleges suspended Durham deputy police chief used N-word during meeting

The Deputy Mayor for Ajax claims that a Deputy Chief with the Durham Regional Police Service said the N-word during a meeting of the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Internal Support Network. The officer was suspended...

1h ago

Milan tram derails and slams into a building, killing two people

MILAN, Italy (AP) — A tram derailed Friday and slammed into a building in the heart of Milan, killing two people and injuring more than two-dozen others, officials said. The incident, along...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Carney arrives in India ahead of trade meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Mark Carney has set foot in India ahead of his crucial meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade following years of a fragile Canada-India relationship.

4h ago

0:48
Canadian held in ICE facility for months facing harsh conditions, family says

The family of 39-year-old Curtis Wright, who was born in Edmonton but has been living in the U.S. for decades, says he was detained by ICE in November and has since been held at a Texas facility with poor living conditions.

5h ago

2:58
Ontario Premier Ford marks one year since third provincial election win

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is marking one year since his PCs third consecutive provincial election win, however some opposition leaders aren't happy about his time in office.

5h ago

2:51
Sentencing hearing held for man in drunk driving crash that killed three siblings

The man responsible for killing 3 children in a drunk driving crash in Etobicoke was in court today for sentencing. Erica Natividad with the outpouring of emotion, as family members read their victim impact statements.

22h ago

2:38
Ford government unveils final design of new $1B Science Centre at Ontario Place

While critics remain skeptical about the new Science Centre at Ontario Place, the Ford government has unveiled the final designs for the building and announced a $1B contract has been awarded. Tina Yazdani reports.

23h ago

More Videos