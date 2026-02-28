1 GTA man in custody, 1 sought in human trafficking investigation

Police have charged one GTA man and are searching for another in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

In December 2021, investigators say a woman entered into an arrangement with a man involving the exchange of money and sexual services.

Toronto police say they began an investigation in early 2024, and on February 6, 2026, one of the two men was arrested by police in London, Ont.

Ian Junior Chambers, 39, of York, has been charged with seven counts of assault and nine trafficking-related charges.

Investigators have identified a second suspect, 36-year-old Kelly Osifo of Mississauga, who is wanted on five counts of assault, two counts of mischief, uttering threats of death and bodily harm and two trafficking-related offences.

Anyone with information on Osifo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.