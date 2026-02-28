Toronto man charged with 15 counts of break and enter

A 49-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged in connection with a series of commercial break-ins that happened in the city’s Riverside neighbourhood earlier this month.

According to authorities, police received five separate calls from the public about break and enters that occurred between February 18 and 21, near the city’s downtown core.

In all incidents, police say the suspect damaged the locks on the front entrance of each establishment and forced entry.

“Once inside, the suspect would steal a number of items including cash boxes and cash registers,” authorities wrote in a press release issued Saturday. “The suspect would then flee the scene prior to police arrival.”

On Saturday, announced the arrest of David Correia. He was captured in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street before being charged with several offences, including 15 counts of break and enter and 15 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in Toronto court Saturday morning.