‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ face off at Actor Awards in final pre-Oscars showdown

Finished Actor statuettes are displayed during the 32nd Actor Awards statuette pouring event presented by SAG-AFTRA on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) 2026 Invision

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted March 1, 2026 9:45 am.

Last Updated March 1, 2026 10:06 am.

With two weeks to go until the Academy Awards, the 32nd Actor Awards on Sunday will be the final pre-Oscars showdown for “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the newly renamed Actor Awards are one of the most closely watched precursors. Actors make up the largest slice of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and their choices at the Actor Awards often align.

The ceremony, presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, will be streamed live on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. EST. Kristen Bell is hosting.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” comes in the heavy favorite, having won at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and at Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards. The film comes in with a record seven nominations and is seen as the most likely winner of the night’s top award, best ensemble.

The four other nominees for best ensemble are: “Sinners,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme” and “Frankenstein.” If Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” upsets “One Battle After Another” on Sunday night, it would add a late dose of unpredictability to Oscars.

But many of the categories already feel up for grabs.

Timothée Chalamet, who last year won best male actor from the actors guild for “A Complete Unknown,” had been seen as the favorite for his performance in “Marty Supreme.” But the surprise winner at the BAFTAs, Robert Aramayo, showed how hard to pin down the category is. The other nominees are: Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“One Battle After Another”), Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”) and Jesse Plemons (“Bugonia”).

If Chalamet wins, he’d be the first to win the award in back to back years.

Jessie Buckley is the favorite in the best female actor category. The other nominees are: Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”), Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”), Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”) and Emma Stone (“Bugonia”).

The supporting awards are especially hard to predict. The best supporting female actor nominees are: Teyana Taylor (“One Battle After Another”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”), Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”), Amy Madigan (“Weapons”) and Odessa A’zion (“Marty Supreme”). The male nominees are: Sean Penn (“One Battle After Another”), Benicio Del Toro (“One Battle After Another”), Miles Caton (“Sinners”), Jacob Elordi (“Frankenstein”) and Paul Mescal (“Hamnet”).

Harrison Ford will receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, which will be presented to him by Woody Harrelson.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada backs Qatar and United Arab Emirates against Iran attacks

DELHI — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says attacks by Iran against Canada’s partners in the Middle East must stop. Anand said in online posts she strongly condemns the targeting of Qatar and...

1h ago

Iran vows revenge after the killing of its top leader and trades strikes with Israel in widening war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran vowed revenge Sunday after the killing of its supreme leader and traded strikes with Israel as part of a widening war prompted by a surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment...

23m ago

Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader. The Associated Press

1h ago

AI meeting tools might be time savers but beware their risks: privacy experts

Someone may be listening in on your next meeting — and it's not your micromanaging boss a few desks over, nor your spouse or kids across the room. Artificial intelligence-based tools like Fireflies.ai,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canada backs Qatar and United Arab Emirates against Iran attacks

DELHI — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says attacks by Iran against Canada’s partners in the Middle East must stop. Anand said in online posts she strongly condemns the targeting of Qatar and...

1h ago

Iran vows revenge after the killing of its top leader and trades strikes with Israel in widening war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran vowed revenge Sunday after the killing of its supreme leader and traded strikes with Israel as part of a widening war prompted by a surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment...

23m ago

Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president says new leadership council 'has begun its work' after killing of supreme leader. The Associated Press

1h ago

AI meeting tools might be time savers but beware their risks: privacy experts

Someone may be listening in on your next meeting — and it's not your micromanaging boss a few desks over, nor your spouse or kids across the room. Artificial intelligence-based tools like Fireflies.ai,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
The Toronto Rock battle their rivals from Buffalo

In their only meeting of the season, the Toronto Rock squared off against the Buffalo Bandits looking to win a second straight game on their home floor. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

11h ago

1:44
Iranian State Media say Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday

11h ago

2:46
Mark Carney in India for pivotal trip to repair relations

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in India, marking the first time a Canadian Prime Minister has visited the country in 8 years. Karling Donoghue reports on his efforts to repair the relationship between, and strengthen economic ties.

14h ago

2:34
Thousands march in Richmond Hill supporting Iran regime change

The demonstrators saying they support military action in the country and believe Iranians will take the opportunity to topple the regime. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:38
1 man shot and killed by police in Mississauga

Rhianne Campbell reports the SIU is investigating the incident officers say began with following a domestic dispute.

15h ago

More Videos