Iran’s nuclear ambassador alleges that US-Israeli airstrikes targeted the Natanz enrichment facility

FILE - A view of Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz, Iran, on April, 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Hasan Sarbakhshian, File) AP2007

By Stephanie Liechtenstein, The Associated Press

Posted March 2, 2026 5:34 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 7:13 am.

Iran’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday alleged that airstrikes by the United States and Israel targeted the Natanz enrichment facility in his country.

That contradicts an assessment by the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi who said that “up to now” the agency has “no indication” that nuclear facilities have been hit in Iran.

“Again they attacked Iran’s peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday. Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie,” Reza Najafi told reporters at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, where a special session of the Board of Governors is being held at the request of Russia.

When asked by a reporter which nuclear facility he was referring to, Najafi replied “Natanz.”

The Natanz site, some 220 kilometers (135 miles) south of the capital, is a mix of above- and below-ground laboratories that did the majority of Iran’s uranium enrichment.

Before the war, the IAEA said Iran used advanced centrifuges there to enrich uranium up to 60% — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Some of the material is presumed to have been onsite when the entire complex was attacked last June.

The main above-ground enrichment building at Natanz was known as the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant. Israel hit the building June 13, leaving it “functionally destroyed,” and seriously damaging underground halls holding cascades of centrifuges, the IAEA’s director-general, Rafael Grossi, said at the time. A U.S. follow-up attack on June 22 hit Natanz’s underground facilities with bunker-busting bombs, likely decimating what remained.

IAEA says “up to now” no nuclear installations hit in Iran

Addressing the special session of the Board of Governors, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said that “up to now” the International Atomic Energy Agency has “no indication that any of the nuclear installations, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor or other nuclear fuel cycle facilities” in Iran have been damaged or hit.

He added that the IAEA continues to try to contact the Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities via the IAEA’s own Incident and Emergency Center “with no response so far,” given the limitations in communications caused by the conflict.

Grossi urged military restraint, warning that Iran and many other countries in the region that have been targeted militarily have “operational nuclear power plants and nuclear research reactors, as well as associated fuel storage sites, increasing the threat to nuclear safety.”

He added that so far “no elevation of radiation levels above the usual background levels has been detected in countries bordering Iran.”

Najafi attacks Trump

Najafi added that the U.S. uses “deception and disinformation to invade other countries.” He said that the war was launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, “who attempts to portray himself as a man of peace and asking for Nobel Peace Prize. Even when they talk about peace, it is a lie. And if they call for diplomacy, it’s about deception” he said.

Najafi said that the strikes against his country are “unlawful, criminal and brutal” and called on states of the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors to “categorically condemn” the attacks.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city. The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario,...

1h ago

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and allied armed groups fired missiles at Israel, Arab states and U.S. military targets around the region on Monday, while Israel and the United States pounded...

5m ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

14h ago

Carbon monoxide leak sends 1 to hospital after overnight emergency in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke. Toronto Fire Services said crews...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city. The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario,...

1h ago

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and allied armed groups fired missiles at Israel, Arab states and U.S. military targets around the region on Monday, while Israel and the United States pounded...

5m ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

14h ago

Carbon monoxide leak sends 1 to hospital after overnight emergency in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke. Toronto Fire Services said crews...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Rallies for Iran regime change return to downtown Toronto

A duo of demonstrations were held in Toronto’s core Sunday afternoon supporting military operations in Iran. However, each group has different ideas for the county’s future if the regime is toppled. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:40
Parkdale apartment tenants stage rent strike against retroactive increase

Tenants of a Parkdale apartment building say they’ve had enough, going on a rent strike over a proposed above-guideline increase. Rhianne Campbell explains why they say the fight is about more than just rent.

13h ago

2:14
Annex Academy of Music helps new bands shine on stage

After just a few months of practice, musicians of all ages hit the stage on Sunday at the Rex Hotel Jazz and Blues Bar to show off what they have learned. CityNews' Rob Leth channeled his inner rock star to file his report.

13h ago

1:46
Bitter wind chills to begin first week of March

A sunny but cold start to March before temperatures get back to seasonal on Tuesday and warm up towards the end of the week.

13h ago

0:56
FBI suspect terrorism behind deadly Texas bar shooting

The gunman who killed two people at a bar in Texas early Sunday in a mass shooting that left 14 others wounded was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah,” according to law enforcement officials.

5h ago

More Videos