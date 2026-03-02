Ontario teacher, education worker unions call for contract talks to start early

File photo of an empty classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2026 10:28 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 10:47 pm.

Contracts for Ontario’s teachers and education workers expire at the end of this summer and their union leaders are calling on the education minister to start the bargaining process early, saying issues such as class sizes need to be urgently addressed.

The union presidents said Monday in a joint statement that they want to start negotiations early as a way to ensure stability in classrooms and boost student success.

It is a practical, responsible step, said Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Martha Hradowy. 

“It gives everybody the time and space needed for meaningful discussions focused on solutions, like smaller class sizes and better learning conditions,” she said in an interview. 

“We have to talk about recruitment and retention strategies for both teaching and education workers. We need, obviously, staffing investments across the full school team and quite frankly, improved health and safety supports and better education special education supports.”

The unions say they want Education Minister Paul Calandra to use his authority to issue a regulation allowing negotiations to start up to 180 days before the current collective agreements expire on Aug. 31, which means the process could start as early as this week.

But Calandra’s office said filing for notice to bargain 90 days before contract expiry, as is set out in the Labour Relations Act, would provide enough time “to get to a fair and reasonable agreement prior to the expiry.”

The last round of education bargaining was lengthy and included a strike by education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, closing schools for two days.

That job action ended after the government promised to repeal a law that imposed contracts on CUPE members, banned them from striking and used the notwithstanding clause to allow the override of certain Charter rights.

Calandra has signalled that he will announce a major school board governance shakeup soon, including possibly all but eliminating the role of trustees. The timing of that may well intersect with bargaining, said Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario president David Mastin.

“If the government is successful in eliminating parent voice in democracy, in public education at the local level, that’s going to have a profound impact on public education moving forward,” he said in an interview.

“It will also have a profound impact on bargaining, because trustees are integral to the bargaining process, both at the central and the local level.”

Bargaining priorities for ETFO will include compensation, recruitment and retention strategies, and class sizes, Mastin said.

OSSTF, meanwhile, will also be focusing on class sizes, said Hradowy, particularly as it relates to destreaming. The province eliminated the need for students to choose between applied and academic streams in Grade 9 and Hradowy said that introduced a lot of complexity into those classes that teachers could handle more easily if class sizes were smaller.

“When the government introduced destreaming just after the pandemic, the supports, investments and professional development did not come with that implementation,” she said. 

“We want an opportunity to sit down with the government and talk about what it means to implement destreaming appropriately. If the policy goal is equity, then the funding and staffing have to match it.”

NDP education critic Chandra Pasma said early bargaining gives all sides an opportunity to work together to reach a fair deal.

“If the government gives the green light for early negotiations, it allows both sides to bargain in good faith and focus on what matters most: student outcomes, safe classrooms, and a strong public education system,” she wrote in a statement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 Canadian tourists killed in bus accident in the Dominican Republic, 13 others injured

OTTAWA — A bus accident in the Dominican Republic killed two Canadian tourists and injured 13 others, authorities said Monday. Eight of the injured are male and five female, between ages 37 and 72,...

56m ago

Gardiner Expressway undergoing emergency repairs after sections of decay discovered

The Gardiner Expressway is undergoing emergency repairs after sections of decay were discovered that compromise the expressway's load-carrying capacity. Routine inspections revealed "severe soffit deterioration"...

4h ago

Durham police issues community safety alert for convicted murderer living in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have issued a community safety alert for a convicted murderer who is currently living in Oshawa. Darren Scott Ray, 65, has been released on an Unescorted Temporary Absence Permit....

35m ago

Weston Lions Arena to be saved: Councillor Nunziata

Weston Lions Area, which was set to close at the end of March, will be revitalized after the City of Toronto, the provincial government and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) reached an agreement....

2h ago

Top Stories

2 Canadian tourists killed in bus accident in the Dominican Republic, 13 others injured

OTTAWA — A bus accident in the Dominican Republic killed two Canadian tourists and injured 13 others, authorities said Monday. Eight of the injured are male and five female, between ages 37 and 72,...

56m ago

Gardiner Expressway undergoing emergency repairs after sections of decay discovered

The Gardiner Expressway is undergoing emergency repairs after sections of decay were discovered that compromise the expressway's load-carrying capacity. Routine inspections revealed "severe soffit deterioration"...

4h ago

Durham police issues community safety alert for convicted murderer living in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have issued a community safety alert for a convicted murderer who is currently living in Oshawa. Darren Scott Ray, 65, has been released on an Unescorted Temporary Absence Permit....

35m ago

Weston Lions Arena to be saved: Councillor Nunziata

Weston Lions Area, which was set to close at the end of March, will be revitalized after the City of Toronto, the provincial government and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) reached an agreement....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Bay & College intersection closed for most of the year due to construction

Winter isn't even over yet, but we're already shifting into construction season here in Toronto. Afua Baah with why a busy downtown intersection is being shut down for a majority of the year.

4h ago

2:42
Gardiner undergoes emergency repairs over risk of falling concrete

Toronto says the Gardiner is getting emergency repairs after staff found severe concrete deterioration that ‘compromises the deck’s load-carrying capacity’ and could rain concrete down on the pedestrians and drivers below. Brandon Choghri reports.

4h ago

2:37
Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre

The location of the new facility remains under wraps but the Premier promises the specifics are coming soon and they will "shock and awe." Mark McAllister has more on the effort to have Toronto rise in the ranks of convention host cities.

4h ago

0:59
Ontario and Nova Scotia premiers sign new interprovincial alcohol trade deal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston signed a new interprovincial agreement to allow direct-to-consumer alcohol trade deal.

7h ago

4:42
Trump outlines objectives in strikes on Iran as conflict continues

U.S. President Donald Trump has outlined his administration's objectives in strikes on Iran as division grows between U.S. Congress and some allied countries on Trump's tactics.

7h ago

More Videos