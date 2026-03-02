Seth Rogen pays tribute to Catherine O’Hara at Actor Awards, accepting trophy on her behalf

Seth Rogen accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "The Studio" on behalf of Catherine O'Hara during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 2, 2026 10:24 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 11:07 am.

Seth Rogen paid tribute to Catherine O’Hara at the Actor Awards on Sunday night as he accepted the prize for best actress in a comedy series on behalf of the late comedian.

O’Hara won the prize for her role as a sidelined executive on Rogen’s Hollywood satire “The Studio,” a month after she died of a blood clot in the lung, a complication from rectal cancer.

She received a standing ovation from the crowd when she was named as the winner at the award show, formerly known as the SAG Awards.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Rogen said O’Hara was “generous and kind and gracious, while never, ever minimizing her own talents and her own ability to contribute to the work we were doing.”

He recalled how she’d send emails to Rogen and his “The Studio” co-creator Evan Goldberg with suggestions on how to rewrite her scenes.

Rogen said “100 per cent of the time” her edits made the work better.

“She really showed that you can be a genius and be kind, and one of those things does not have to come at the expense of the other,” he said, before encouraging the audience to share O’Hara’s work with the people in their lives.

“If you have people in your lives who don’t know her work, if they’re kids in your lives or just people who are out of touch or stupid or something, just show them O’Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in ‘Beetlejuice,’ show them O’Hara hurting her knee in ‘Best in Show’ and doing that amazing thing where she hobbles around, and tell the people as they are laughing that that’s Catherine O’Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us.”

“The Studio” also won best ensemble in a comedy series, and Rogen took home the prize for best actor in a comedy series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate 3 separate shootings at Toronto businesses

Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred at businesses in the city's northwest end early Monday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene at a commercial...

37m ago

2022 disappearance of Mississauga woman now a homicide, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for the public's assistance as investigators now consider the disappearance of a Mississauga woman missing since 2022 to be a homicide. Mezhgan Aini, 38, who...

1h ago

Blood Moon set to dazzle early‑morning sky over Canada on March 3

Canadians willing to wake up early on Tuesday morning will be treated to a rare celestial show as a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a coppery red. The phenomenon—popularly known as a "blood Moon"—will...

2m ago

Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city. The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate 3 separate shootings at Toronto businesses

Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred at businesses in the city's northwest end early Monday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene at a commercial...

37m ago

2022 disappearance of Mississauga woman now a homicide, police say

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for the public's assistance as investigators now consider the disappearance of a Mississauga woman missing since 2022 to be a homicide. Mezhgan Aini, 38, who...

1h ago

Blood Moon set to dazzle early‑morning sky over Canada on March 3

Canadians willing to wake up early on Tuesday morning will be treated to a rare celestial show as a total lunar eclipse turns the Moon a coppery red. The phenomenon—popularly known as a "blood Moon"—will...

2m ago

Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city. The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Iranian-owned business targeted in Thornhill shooting

York Regional Police are investigating after an Iranian-owned business in Thornhill was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

1h ago

0:27
Carbon monoxide leak sends one person to hospital in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke.

1h ago

2:57
College and Bay to be shut down for construction, brief pause for World Cup

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup.

19m ago

2:21
'We prefer a diplomatic solution': Anand on U.S. and Israel's strike on Iran

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister addressed the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran saying while Canada shares the U.S.' concerns for Iran's nuclear power however she prefers a 'diplomatic solution.'

2h ago

2:16
Rallies for Iran regime change return to downtown Toronto

A duo of demonstrations were held in Toronto’s core Sunday afternoon supporting military operations in Iran. However, each group has different ideas for the county’s future if the regime is toppled. David Zura explains.

16h ago

More Videos