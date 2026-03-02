Toronto wakes to bitter cold as March begins, but major warmup is on the way

A sunny but cold start to March before temperatures get back to seasonal on Tuesday and warm up towards the end of the week.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 2, 2026 6:43 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 6:51 am.

Toronto is starting the first week of March in a deep freeze, with wind chills near –20 making for a harsh Monday morning across the city.

The cold follows a broader pattern across southern Ontario, where several communities remain under a cold warning as temperatures struggle to climb out of the minus teens.

The frigid start comes despite March arriving quietly in terms of active weather. Environment Canada and regional forecasters note that temperatures will remain well below seasonal levels through Monday, then shift dramatically later in the week.

Some areas in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have seen wind chill values plunge to –25 or even –30, prompting warnings and the opening of additional warming centres in parts of the region.

Related:

Toronto’s forecast for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud, but the sunshine does little to offset the cold. Morning wind chills near –20 accompany southeast winds of 10–20 km/h, with a daytime high of –5°C. Overnight temperatures will fall to –9°C under partly cloudy skies.

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says the early-March cold snap is not unusual, but the intensity of the wind chill has made for a particularly biting start to the week. Similar conditions were felt across the GTA last week, when wind chills again hovered near –20 as the city braced for another round of winter weather.

Mid-week rise in temperatures, rain likely

Tuesday begins with sunny breaks, but conditions will deteriorate through the afternoon as a system approaches from the southwest. Depending on surface temperatures, Toronto could see flurries, ice pellets, or pockets of light freezing rain by late day and into the evening. Winds will be out of the east at 10–15 km/h, with a high of 1°C and a low near –1°C.

Forecasters warn that this “mixed bag” of precipitation could make roads and sidewalks slick during the evening commute.

Wednesday brings cloudy skies with occasional sunny breaks and a noticeable warmup. Highs will reach 5°C with an overnight low of 1°C as milder air begins to settle over southern Ontario.

By Thursday, temperatures will continue to rise. Morning mixing is expected before the city shifts into a period of steady rain, with 10–15 mm possible. Winds will remain from the ENE at 10–20 km/h, with a high of 4°C.

Friday will feature scattered showers and a high of 8°C, marking the beginning of a prolonged stretch of above-seasonal temperatures. Forecasters expect double‑digit highs from Friday through the middle of next week as a warm air mass settles over the region.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and allied armed groups fired missiles at Israel, Arab states and U.S. military targets around the region on Monday, while Israel and the United States pounded...

3m ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

14h ago

Carbon monoxide leak sends 1 to hospital after overnight emergency in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke. Toronto Fire Services said crews...

2h ago

Carney meets with Indian PM Modi in New Delhi, touts energy partnership

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday in New Delhi, where the two leaders announced a series of agreements, including a strategic energy partnership. The deals...

47m ago

Top Stories

War widens to include Iranian-backed militias as Israeli and American planes pound Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and allied armed groups fired missiles at Israel, Arab states and U.S. military targets around the region on Monday, while Israel and the United States pounded...

3m ago

Large construction project to close downtown intersections for most of year with World Cup break

Another large construction project is set to close several downtown Toronto intersections for most of the rest of this year, with a brief break during the World Cup. The intersection of College and...

14h ago

Carbon monoxide leak sends 1 to hospital after overnight emergency in Etobicoke

Toronto fire crews are investigating the source of a carbon monoxide leak that sent one person to the hospital early Monday after an overnight emergency in Etobicoke. Toronto Fire Services said crews...

2h ago

Carney meets with Indian PM Modi in New Delhi, touts energy partnership

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday in New Delhi, where the two leaders announced a series of agreements, including a strategic energy partnership. The deals...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Rallies for Iran regime change return to downtown Toronto

A duo of demonstrations were held in Toronto’s core Sunday afternoon supporting military operations in Iran. However, each group has different ideas for the county’s future if the regime is toppled. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:40
Parkdale apartment tenants stage rent strike against retroactive increase

Tenants of a Parkdale apartment building say they’ve had enough, going on a rent strike over a proposed above-guideline increase. Rhianne Campbell explains why they say the fight is about more than just rent.

13h ago

2:14
Annex Academy of Music helps new bands shine on stage

After just a few months of practice, musicians of all ages hit the stage on Sunday at the Rex Hotel Jazz and Blues Bar to show off what they have learned. CityNews' Rob Leth channeled his inner rock star to file his report.

13h ago

1:46
Bitter wind chills to begin first week of March

A sunny but cold start to March before temperatures get back to seasonal on Tuesday and warm up towards the end of the week.

13h ago

0:56
FBI suspect terrorism behind deadly Texas bar shooting

The gunman who killed two people at a bar in Texas early Sunday in a mass shooting that left 14 others wounded was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah,” according to law enforcement officials.

5h ago

More Videos