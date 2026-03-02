Weston Lions Arena to be saved: Councillor Nunziata

Weston Lions Arena. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 2, 2026 7:05 pm.

Last Updated March 2, 2026 8:52 pm.

Weston Lions Area, which was set to close at the end of March, will be revitalized after the City of Toronto, the provincial government and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) reached an agreement.

York South-Weston Councillor Francis Nunziata announced Monday the new arena will feature a renewed ice pad and “full sports-based program,” that will be built adjacent to the arena.

Nunziata said discussions are currently ongoing with Premier Doug Ford and MLSE’s CEO Keith Pelley to “realize a made-in-Weston solution,” with the support of Mayor Olivia Chow.

Work is expected to continue over the coming months to solidify a design for the site. “These discussions will ensure that the city-owned facility is fully responsive to the community’s changing needs in the years ahead,” read Nunziata’s statement.

Premier Ford commented on the impending announcement earlier in the day, but said he didn’t want to reveal too many details.

“I don’t want to jump the gun … It’s going to be an incredible announcement for that community … I want to thank (MPP) Mohammed Farin, Councillor Nunziata, Mayor Chow and of course Keith Pelley at MLSE, everyone is working collaboratively. Another example of when you work together, things get done,” said Ford.

The 77-year-old Toronto rink was set to be replaced by an MLSE launchpad facility after City Council approved the closure of the arena back in Nov. 2025.

Community members started a petition to try and keep the rink, saying it would be a huge loss for the 1,200 people who use the ice every week.

The petition gained over 16,000 signatures prior to Monday’s announcement.

