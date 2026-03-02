Two 14‑year‑old boys have been charged after an armed robbery involving a conducted energy weapon in Whitby, Durham police say.

Officers were called to the area of Taunton Road East and Garden Street on the afternoon of Feb. 19 following reports that a youth had been confronted and threatened by two other boys.

According to police, the pair approached the victim and demanded his jacket and satchel while making threats with a weapon. Investigators later determined the weapon was a conducted energy weapon (Taser).

Police quickly identified the suspects and arrested them without incident. The victim was not physically hurt.

One of the accused, a 14‑year‑old boy from Whitby, faces several charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a prohibited device, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and disguise with intent.

A second 14‑year‑old suspect, also from Whitby, is charged with robbery.

Both were released on an undertaking, a form of release requiring them to follow conditions while awaiting future court dates. The two boys were not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Investigators are asking anyone with cellphone footage, dash‑cam video, surveillance recordings, or additional information to contact them.