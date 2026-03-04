Brad Bradford says he’s ‘all in’ when it comes to being Toronto’s next mayor

Councillor Brad Bradford is seen making an announcement on March 4, 2026. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 4, 2026 3:28 pm.

In the wake of John Tory’s decision not to run for Toronto mayor, Beaches East York councillor Brad Bradford said he’s “all in on Toronto” when it comes to his direction and vision for the city as the next mayor.

In making his pitch to voters on Wednesday, Bradford said Torontonians are looking for a local government that’s focused on delivering the basics, adding City Hall has been “drifting” for the past decade.

“I think for a long time, City Hall has spread itself a mile wide and an inch deep and has continued to fall down on those basic services that make a difference in our day-to-day lives,” said Bradford, while pointing out what he says are some of the shortfalls of the current administration.

“Are we going to be a city that is bold and ambitious? Are we going to be a city that is a great place to raise a family and build a business? Or are we going to continue to be captivated by mediocrity?”

Bradford, who has previously indicated he would be in the race for mayor, confirmed he will be putting his name on the ballot when registration opens on May 1.

Current mayor Olivia Chow has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of running for a second term, saying only that she remains committed to “working hard to make life affordable for Torontonians”.

