Canadians stranded in Middle East seek help to get home amid escalating conflict

A plume of smoke caused by an Iranian strike is seen in the background as Emirates planes are parked at Dubai International Airport after its closure in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2026 1:01 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2026 1:18 pm.

A Canadian man visiting Dubai says his family needs more help from the government to get home, as flight cancellations have impeded their travel since the U.S.-Iran conflict broke out on Saturday and halted air traffic across the region.

Devin Ramoutar says he arrived in Dubai with his parents and sister on Thursday for a short vacation and they were supposed to head back home on Monday, but their flight has been cancelled six times.

The 27-year-old Toronto man says he contacted the Canadian government immediately after the war started and only heard back after about 48 hours via email with general information about how to leave the United Arab Emirates through land border crossings with Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Ramoutar says his family is not receiving any support from the Canadian embassy and they’ve had to extend their Airbnb stay while waiting to find a flight back to Canada.

Simon Marcotte arrived in Dubai with his fiancée and her child last month on a work trip and he says they are considering their options now as the vast majority of flights out of the city have been cancelled.

The 33-year-old from Quebec City, who works in marketing, says he received information from the government on how to leave via land border crossings and he finds that helpful in case he and his fiancée decide to head to Oman.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says 103,000 people have registered with Global Affairs Canada in the Middle East and Gulf region.

The Canadian government is not offering assisted departures from the region.

“Canadians in the region should prepare departure plans that do not rely solely on Government of Canada assistance,” Anand said. “Global Affairs Canada is not currently offering assisted departures, but we are in touch with our partners to identify potential options.”

Some commercial options are also currently available elsewhere in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, but airspace in others, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, are closed.

Israel’s ministry of tourism is operating buses to the border with Egypt and Anand said Global Affairs is communicating these options to people registered in the region.

Canadians are being advised to avoid all travel to a number of countries in the region as the U.S.-Iran conflict widens. The war erupted as the United States and Israel launched major strikes on Iran, and Iran retaliated with strikes in various parts of the region.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police chief to launch 'anti-corruption' project following Project South probe

In the wake of the arrest of seven Toronto police officers as part of a massive corruption scandal last month, the city's top cop is set to launch several new initiatives focused on anti-corruption. Chief...

11m ago

Daughter of Canadian woman killed in Dominican bus crash left in dark on dad's condition

The daughter of a Canadian woman killed in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic says her family is still searching for answers three days after the incident that left another Canadian dead and 13 others...

55m ago

'Mom didn't believe me': Ontario retiree turns forgotten LOTTO MAX ticket into $55 million

A routine grocery run has turned into the story of a lifetime for a Hawkesbury, Ont., retiree who is now $55 million richer — all thanks to a Free Play ticket he nearly forgot about. François Masse,...

3h ago

Heavy rain to soak Toronto before double‑digit warmth surges this weekend

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police chief to launch 'anti-corruption' project following Project South probe

In the wake of the arrest of seven Toronto police officers as part of a massive corruption scandal last month, the city's top cop is set to launch several new initiatives focused on anti-corruption. Chief...

11m ago

Daughter of Canadian woman killed in Dominican bus crash left in dark on dad's condition

The daughter of a Canadian woman killed in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic says her family is still searching for answers three days after the incident that left another Canadian dead and 13 others...

55m ago

'Mom didn't believe me': Ontario retiree turns forgotten LOTTO MAX ticket into $55 million

A routine grocery run has turned into the story of a lifetime for a Hawkesbury, Ont., retiree who is now $55 million richer — all thanks to a Free Play ticket he nearly forgot about. François Masse,...

3h ago

Heavy rain to soak Toronto before double‑digit warmth surges this weekend

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Toronto gas prices surge 6 cents overnight

Torontonians woke up this morning to a major bump in gas prices as most stations reported a 6 cents jump overnight.

2h ago

2:05
Risk of freezing rain and temperatures warming in the GTA

Toronto is heading into one of its wettest stretches in weeks, with a surge of mild air set to collide with a series of moisture‑laden systems, delivering steady rain beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

2h ago

0:22
Toronto looks to follow NYC footsteps by paying residents to shovel snow

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she would like to pay residents to help with snow shoveling during the winter months, following the New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's similar move after a major blizzard.

2h ago

1:23
U.S. and Israel's strikes on Iran a 'failure of international order': Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada's support for the U.S. and Israel's strikes on Iran comes with regret, while also condemning Iran's attacks across the Middle East; calling the situation a 'failure of international order.'

4h ago

9:00
Great-grandson of Nelson Mandela on Canada's road to Indigenous reconciliation

Siyabulela Mandela, human rights activist and great-grandson of Nelson Mandela, discusses his visit to Canada and what the country can learn from South Africa as it continues its journey to truth and reconciliation for Indigenous people.

4h ago

More Videos