A routine grocery run has turned into the story of a lifetime for a Hawkesbury, Ont., retiree who is now $55 million richer — all thanks to a Free Play ticket he nearly forgot about.

François Masse, a former educator who spent his career in the classroom, says he’s still trying to wrap his head around the moment an ordinary errand became a life‑changing windfall.

The winning LOTTO MAX ticket for the Jan. 9 draw was purchased at Asselin’s Your Independent Grocer on Cameron Street in Hawkesbury, Ont. He redeemed the Free Play on a whim, added ENCORE for a dollar, tucked the ticket into his wallet, and went on with his day.

“I didn’t think anything of it. It was just a Free Play — nothing special,” he told the OLG in Toronto.

A few days later, he remembered he had three tickets to check. The first earned him another Free Play. The second won him $40. And the third?

“I scanned it and saw the ‘Big Winner’ message. I went numb. It was like the world froze,” Masse said. “I set the ticket down, paced around the house for five minutes, trembling. I checked it again — same message. I couldn’t believe it.”

Man’s family didn’t buy it, he says

Even after calling OLG to confirm the prize‑claim process, Masse says he needed time to process what had just happened.

“I looked out the window and thought about my kids, my mom, my brothers. I was overwhelmed with gratitude.”

It took him three hours to work up the courage to tell his family — and even then, they didn’t believe him.

“We joke a lot. They thought I was pulling the ultimate prank,” he said. “Even my mom didn’t believe me.”

Masse says he devised a plan. He invited his children over, claiming he had a late Christmas gift that had finally arrived. He handed each of them an espresso machine as a decoy — then asked them to scan the winning ticket themselves.

“When they saw the ‘Big Winner’ message, there were a lot of happy tears,” he said. “It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

With $55 million now in his corner, François is already dreaming big — and dreaming globally.

He plans to take his family on a celebratory trip before tackling his bucket list, which includes travelling to Formula 1 races around the world, touring NFL stadiums, taking golf trips and fitting in some vacations with his mother. Oh, and horses.

“I’ve always loved horses. I never actually rode any, but I bought a stable,” he said with a grin. “So when people ask if I’m into horses — well, I guess I am now.”

Masse says his main priority is ensuring his family is secure for generations to come.

“Legacy is important to me,” he said. “This win isn’t just for me — it’s for my family and the legacy we’ll leave behind.”