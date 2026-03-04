One in three Canadians who were gearing up to go to Mexico change plans: poll

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2026 11:48 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2026 12:20 pm.

A new poll finds that a big chunk of Canadians who were dreaming of fun in the Mexican sun are rebooking their trips elsewhere after violence erupted in parts of the country last month.

The Leger survey says 31 per cent of those with plans or intentions to visit Mexico are now aiming to choose a different destination, with another seven per cent considering cancelling a booked trip.

However, 46 per cent of respondents still plan to stick with their Mexico itinerary, a proportion that rises to nearly two-thirds among those who travelled there in the past few years.

The Leger poll finds that 55 per cent of Canadians rate their concern about visiting the vacation destination “in the high range.”

Violence engulfed Mexico a week and a half ago after the Mexican army killed a drug cartel leader in a mountain town about 400 kilometres east of Puerto Vallarta by road.

Cars burned out by cartel members blocked roads at more than 250 points in 20 Mexican states, including Jalisco, where 5,000 Canadian tourists sheltered in place, according to Global Affairs Canada.

