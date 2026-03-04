Six sites in York Region flagged for possible exposure to measles

A person infected with measles is seen scratching their upper arm in this undated photo. CITYNEWS suthep wongkhad

By Dilshad Burman

Posted March 4, 2026 5:14 pm.

York Region Public Health (YRPH) is flagging one location and five buses on three different routes as measles exposure sites in connection with a newly confirmed measles case in the region.

The person who contracted measles outside Canada was in York Region while contagious.

You may have been exposed to measles if you were at any of the following locations or on some York Region Transit bus routes at the dates and times listed:

LocationAddressDateTimeWatch for symptoms until
Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital Emergency Department3200 Major Mackenzie Drive West
City of Vaughan		Saturday, February 28, 20263 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.Saturday, March 21, 2026
York Region Transit BusRoute 16 – 16th Avenue
Servicing the Cities of Richmond Hill and Markham		Monday, February 23, 20266 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2026
York Region Transit BusRoute 25 – Major Mackenzie
Servicing the Cities of Richmond Hill and Markham		Tuesday, February 24, 20266 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday, March 17, 2026
York Region Transit BusRoute 16 – 16th Avenue
Servicing the Cities of Richmond Hill and Markham		Wednesday, February 25, 20266 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesday, March 18, 2026
York Region Transit BusRoute 16 – 16th Avenue
Servicing the Cities of Richmond Hill and Markham		Thursday, February 26, 20266 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday, March 19, 2026
York Region Transit BusRoute 90B – Leslie
Servicing the Cities of Richmond Hill, Markham and Toronto		Friday, February 27, 20265:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.Friday, March 20, 2026

If you believe you may have been exposed, you should confirm that you and your family members have two doses of the MMR or MMRV vaccine. YRPH says those born before 1970 would likely have had measles as a child and are protected.

If you were at an exposure site and are immunocompromised or you were with an infant under 12 months, you may be eligible for preventative treatment and should contact YRPH at 1-877-464-9675 ext. 77280 immediately. The public health agency is also asking those who believe they were exposed to do a follow up survey to help them assess your risk and prioritize those who are at highest risk of becoming infected.

Related:

Symptoms of measles start seven to 21 days after exposure. They include high fever, cough and a runny nose as well as red watery eyes. The typical red rash appears three to seven days after the start of other symptoms. It usually starts on the head and neck and then spreads downward to the chest, arms and legs.

If you develop any of these symptoms, you are advised to stay home and not go to work or school. Call your doctor or other health professional before you go to see them to inform them that you may have measles.

“Measles continues to circulate in Canada and around the world. If you’re planning to travel, check that your measles vaccinations (MMR or MMRV) are up to date. The MMR vaccine is free, safe and the most effective way to protect you and your family from measles,” said YRPH in a news release.

