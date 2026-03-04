Yellow air quality warning issued for Toronto, parts of the GTA

Smoke fills the air in Toronto during an air quality advisory on June 6, 2023. Photo courtesy: Steve Cote

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 4, 2026 7:43 pm.

A yellow air quality warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA as stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Wednesday evening as light winds and the current weather conditions will cause “increasing levels of fine particles and nitrogen dioxide.”

The Air Quality Health Index for Toronto will be at a 7 Wednesday night which is classified as high risk.

The weather agency says when pollution levels are high, everyone should limit being outside. Some people may experience eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or mild coughs.

Those who are 65 years of age or older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with existing illness and people who work outdoors are more likely to be impacted by the air quality.

The air quality is expected to improve by Thursday morning. Showers are expected on Thursday with the potential for freezing drizzle and a high of 3 C.

