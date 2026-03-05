Montreal police arrest Canada’s most-wanted fugitive, accused of murder in Toronto

Police from across Canada with the Bolo program announced the top 25 most wanted fugitives in the country in a press conference where officers dressed in 'spoof masks' of the fugitives.

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted March 5, 2026 12:22 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2026 1:34 pm.

Montreal police say Canada’s most-wanted fugitive, an alleged gang member from Montreal, was arrested Thursday morning.

Bryan Fuentes Gramajo was wanted by Toronto police in connection with a murder from July 2025.

Gramajo, an alleged member of Zone 43, a street gang from Montreal with connections to Ontario and British Columbia, was arrested in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough around 2:40 a.m.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Montreal on Thursday afternoon.

“The SPVM is pleased to have contributed to the criminal investigation led by our partners at the Toronto Police Service by arresting Bryan Fuentes Gramajo in our jurisdiction,” said SPVM Cmdr. Mélanie Dupont in a news release.

Jamal Bentley-Jean was gunned down in the parking lot of Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall on July 17, 2025. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police say a man is dead following an early-morning shooting outside Yorkdale Mall in North York on July 17, 2025. (Bertram Dandy, CityNews)

Gramajo was among three suspects from the Montreal area wanted in connection with his murder.

Bradley Lucate Nicolas was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in August. Jimmy Prudent remains wanted by Toronto police.

Jimmy Prudent is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a July 2025 shooting in Toronto. (Courtesy: Toronto Police Service)

Gramajo was named Canada’s most-wanted criminal in October by the Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights fugitives in the country.

His arrest means Bolo’s most-wanted suspect is once again All Boivin, a Saguenay, Que., man wanted in connection to drug trafficking cases dating back to 2021 in Saguenay, Brossard, Que., and Abbotsford, B.C.

Police have been looking for Boivin since February 2023.

