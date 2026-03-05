Hamilton police will release new information in the unsolved homicide of 29‑year‑old Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after he was fatally shot near York Boulevard and Queen Street North.

Musafiri was killed on Dec. 29, 2023, after police were called to the area around 10:48 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Officers arrived to find him suffering from a gunshot wound; he was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators said suspects were seen fleeing the area, but no descriptions were available at the time.

Further investigation revealed Musafiri had been at Boulevard Billiards, located on York Boulevard and Queen Street North, shortly before the shooting. When he left the establishment, authorities said he was confronted by a suspect driving a 2022 black Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a vehicle police later released images of while appealing for witnesses.

No arrests have been made to date.

The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Police Central Station.