More than $2.3 million worth of suspected fentanyl—an amount police say represents roughly 180,000 potentially lethal doses—has been seized as part of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into an alleged drug‑trafficking network operating between Ontario and Alberta.

Four people have been charged, OPP said, one of whom remains wanted Canada-wide.

The investigation, known as Project OLLIE, began in May 2025 through the Border Drug Interdiction Task Force (BDIT). Officers identified what they describe as an interprovincial network moving fentanyl between the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Calgary, Alta.

On Feb. 10, officers executed a search warrant at a property on Albright Road in Brampton, Ont., where they seized 18 kilograms of suspected fentanyl along with several cellphones.

Photo: OPP.

Brampton man, 2 others from Calgary arrested

Police arrested 20‑year‑old Navjot Singh of Brampton, Ont., who is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence related to trafficking firearms and fentanyl, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of trafficking fentanyl. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

On the same day, 23‑year‑old Attarvir Singh of Calgary, Alta., was arrested in Winnipeg, Man., on a Canada‑wide warrant. He is charged with conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, and three counts of trafficking fentanyl. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

On Feb. 24, OPP said 21‑year‑old Balwinder Singh of Calgary, Alta., was arrested in Alberta. He is charged with conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He is also scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

A Canada‑wide warrant has been issued for 21‑year‑old Manpreet Singh of Calgary, Alta., who is wanted for conspiracy to traffic firearms and fentanyl, along with four counts of trafficking fentanyl.

Police are urging anyone with information about the wanted suspect or illegal drug and firearm activity to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.