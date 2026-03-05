Shuttle buses replace trains on UP Express due to ‘unplanned track work’

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are operating between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning due to “unplanned track work” on UP Express.

UP Express riders will be picked up and dropped off from a temporary stop on Station Street, at York Street, in downtown Toronto.

Travellers can also take the TTC route 900 Airport Express from Kipling Station.

It’s not yet known what led to the unplanned track work or when regular service will resume.