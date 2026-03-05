Shuttle buses replace trains on UP Express due to ‘unplanned track work’

An UP Express train is shown in an undated file photo. Photo credit: Metrolinx/Rick Radell

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 5, 2026 7:39 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2026 7:52 am.

Metrolinx says GO Transit shuttle buses are operating between Union Station and Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning due to “unplanned track work” on UP Express.

UP Express riders will be picked up and dropped off from a temporary stop on Station Street, at York Street, in downtown Toronto.

Travellers can also take the TTC route 900 Airport Express from Kipling Station.

It’s not yet known what led to the unplanned track work or when regular service will resume.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

updated

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

1h ago

Hamilton police to deliver new update in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police will release new information in the unsolved homicide of 29‑year‑old Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after he was fatally shot near York Boulevard and Queen Street North. Musafiri...

10m ago

Two arrests made as students protest cuts to OSAP grants

Hundreds of Ontario post-secondary students and supporters took to the lawn of the legislature on Wednesday, with some tense moments and two arrests, to protest cuts to financial assistance grants. Colleges...

18m ago

Top Stories

Toronto's March rollercoaster: Rain on Thursday, spring warmth this weekend, big chill ahead

Toronto is heading into a messy but unusually warm stretch of early‑March weather, with light rain and mixed precipitation on Thursday, a risk of freezing drizzle later tonight, and a run of double‑digit...

updated

2h ago

Gunfire hits North York waste‑hauling yard for 2nd time this week; police investigating

Toronto police are investigating another round of gunfire at a commercial property in the city's northwest, marking the second shooting at the same GFL Environmental hauling yard in just three days. Officers...

1h ago

Hamilton police to deliver new update in 2023 killing of Daniel Musafiri

Hamilton police will release new information in the unsolved homicide of 29‑year‑old Daniel Musafiri, more than two years after he was fatally shot near York Boulevard and Queen Street North. Musafiri...

10m ago

Two arrests made as students protest cuts to OSAP grants

Hundreds of Ontario post-secondary students and supporters took to the lawn of the legislature on Wednesday, with some tense moments and two arrests, to protest cuts to financial assistance grants. Colleges...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Showers and freezing drizzle chance on Thursday

Showers and freezing drizzle is expected on Thursday and could continue into Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:25
GTA riding gas price roller coaster

Drivers across the GTA are getting a sense of sticker shock as the price to fill up keeps bumping higher. David Zura explains why.

13h ago

2:36
Tory’s exit sets up potential two-way mayoral race in Toronto

City councillor Brad Bradford says he won’t be seeking Tory’s endorsement while other potential candidates consider entering the race. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:25
Food banks work to be diet inclusive

Food bank use is on the rise, and with it a rise in a dietary requirements and restrictions. Feeding people is more than just filing stomachs, its giving a foundation to a healthy and happy life

13h ago

2:12
Could the city pay you to shovel snow in Toronto?

Mayor Olivia Chow wants to pay you to shovel Toronto out of its next storm, borrowing an idea from New York City. Brandon Choghri hits the streets to see if residents are ready to roll up their sleeves.

14h ago

More Videos