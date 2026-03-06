Carney calls for Mountbatten-Windsor’s removal from line of succession

TOKYO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the royal line of succession for his “deplorable” actions.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Carney says the actions that have caused him to be stripped of his royal titles “necessitate” his removal from the line of succession.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a series of disclosures related to his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Formerly known as Prince Andrew, Mountbatten-Windsor was released around 11 hours after his detention without any charges but remains under investigation.

Carney says that even though Mountbatten-Windsor is “well down” the line of succession, the “point of principle stands.”

The prime minister says there is a process to remove someone from the line of succession, which he says should be followed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2026.

The Canadian Press staff