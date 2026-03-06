Carney calls for Mountbatten-Windsor’s removal from line of succession

By The Canadian Press staff

Posted March 6, 2026 7:05 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 7:32 pm.

TOKYO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the royal line of succession for his “deplorable” actions.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Carney says the actions that have caused him to be stripped of his royal titles “necessitate” his removal from the line of succession.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a series of disclosures related to his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Formerly known as Prince Andrew, Mountbatten-Windsor was released around 11 hours after his detention without any charges but remains under investigation.

Carney says that even though Mountbatten-Windsor is “well down” the line of succession, the “point of principle stands.”

The prime minister says there is a process to remove someone from the line of succession, which he says should be followed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2026.

The Canadian Press staff

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian killed after being struck by utility pole in North York hit-and-run: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a collision in North York Friday evening. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerry Fitzgerald Drive and Steeles Avenue West...

15m ago

Toronto police seek help finding missing 8-year-old

The Toronto Police Service is seeking help from the public finding a missing eight-year-old child. Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue...

4h ago

1 man seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in Scarborough early Friday evening. According to investigators, the collision happened near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue...

56m ago

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate a sprawling new two-million square foot convention centre by filling in parts of Lake...

3h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian killed after being struck by utility pole in North York hit-and-run: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed during a collision in North York Friday evening. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerry Fitzgerald Drive and Steeles Avenue West...

15m ago

Toronto police seek help finding missing 8-year-old

The Toronto Police Service is seeking help from the public finding a missing eight-year-old child. Aviannah was last seen on Friday, March 6, 2026 at approximately 12:40 p.m., in the Spadina Avenue...

4h ago

1 man seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in Scarborough early Friday evening. According to investigators, the collision happened near Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue...

56m ago

Ford floats idea of filling in parts of Lake Ontario to create land for sprawling new convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed on Friday that his government is considering making the land needed to accommodate a sprawling new two-million square foot convention centre by filling in parts of Lake...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Leafs trade McMann, Laughton in deadline deals

The Maple Leafs appear to be waving the white flag this season, swapping key players for picks at the trade deadline. Brandon Choghri has the details.

3h ago

2:49
Ford floats idea to fill part of Lake Ontario for convention centre

Ontario's premier has suggested that a portion of Toronto's waterfront could be filled in to create the land needed for a new two-million square-foot facility. Mark McAllister reports.

3h ago

0:30
Ontario to 'spring forward' this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province.

8h ago

2:01
Premier Ford says he wants to build an artificial island for new Toronto convention centre

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's considering building an artificial island to build a new multiple billion dollar Toronto convention centre.

8h ago

3:10
Delay in access to info a hurdle in extortion cases: police 

As Canada grapples with an alarming increase in extortion cases, police are calling for better and more expedient access to information held by internet providers and cell phone carriers.

8h ago

More Videos