Permanent daylight saving time isn’t the answer. Here’s why

This weekend, just like the early March weekend last year, and the year before, the clocks will spring forward an hour. Not only that, but also the age-old debate of whether or not we should ditch the time change will also reignite.

Last week, B.C. Premier David Eby announced his province’s permanent change to Daylight Saving Time, however, we’ve seen this movie playout before. And just as passionate as the public is to get rid of the switch, is equally how ecstatic they are to bring it back.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to David Prerau, an expert in daylight saving time and author of Seize the Daylight: The Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time‘ They discuss the origin story of DST itself, the broader impacts of permanently making the switch, and the case for keeping the semi-annual clock change.