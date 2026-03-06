More witnesses to testify in case of woman being sued by Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, right, walks with one of his lawyers during a break at the courthouse in Montreal on Thursday, March 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 5:18 am.

MONTREAL — More witnesses will testify today in the civil trial of a woman being sued for defamation by Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet.

Paméla Groleau took the stand in a Montreal courtroom on Thursday to testify in her own defence and reiterate the allegations that prompted the lawsuit.

Groleau told the court that Ouellet touched her without her consent on three occasions between 2008 and 2010, including once when she alleges he ran his hand down her back to the top of her buttocks.

She said this last alleged event was the only one that she considers a sexual assault, but cited several other interactions that she said made her feel uncomfortable.

The allegations first surfaced in 2022 as part of a wider class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec and dozens of its clergy or lay members. Those allegations have not been tested in court.

In response, Ouellet launched a $100,000 defamation countersuit against Groleau, alleging that she has damaged his reputation, honour and dignity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press

