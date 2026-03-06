Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday: What to know as Ontario prepares to ‘spring forward’

An alarm clock is positioned under spring flowers outdoors as a symbol for the time change from standard time to daylight saving time. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 6, 2026 8:38 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2026 9:16 am.

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province.

While most of Canada still observes the twice‑yearly clock change, the debate over whether to keep DST—or scrap it entirely—has intensified as several provinces move toward permanent time.

Ontario still changing clocks, even as other provinces move on

Despite growing calls to end the biannual time shift, Ontario will continue changing clocks this weekend and again in November.

The province has previously signalled interest in adopting permanent DST, but only if neighbouring jurisdictions—particularly Quebec and New York State—do the same. For now, there is no coordinated agreement, so Ontario remains on the traditional schedule.

Related:

British Columbia made headlines recently, becoming the first province to make DST permanent, citing benefits such as more evening light, reduced family disruption, and fewer scheduling complications.

Premier David Eby said the change is meant to “make life easier for families” and eliminate the chaos of shifting clocks twice a year.

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Photo: Getty.

Where Canada stands: A patchwork of time rules

Canada’s approach to DST is far from uniform. Nine provinces and two territories observe DST, though several have regional exceptions. Saskatchewan remains the most notable outlier, keeping year‑round Central Standard Time (CST) despite being geographically in the Mountain Time Zone (MTZ).

Canada and the U.S. currently follow the same DST schedule, shifting clocks on the second Sunday in March and returning to standard time on the first Sunday in November. The two countries synchronized their rules in 2007 to simplify cross‑border business and travel. But like Canada, the U.S. is deeply divided on whether to keep DST, scrap it, or adopt a permanent version.

Canada first experimented with DST in 1908, and the practice expanded nationally during the First World War to conserve energy. Today, the original rationale is largely obsolete, and modern research has raised concerns about sleep disruption, increased stress, and higher risks of accidents in the days following the spring shift.

Public safety agencies also recommend using the time change as a reminder to test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

