CBSA puts pause on removing inadmissible people to Israel and Lebanon due to war

The Canada Border Services Agency says it’s putting a pause on removal orders to Lebanon and Israel due to the volatile situation in both countries.

The agency says the temporary halt, known as an Administrative Deferral of Removals, is put on countries that are unsafe due environmental disasters or violence.

The agency says the halt does not apply to individuals who are inadmissible on grounds of criminality, international or human rights violations, organized crime or security.

The Middle East has been in turmoil since the United States and Israel attacked Iran, and as Israel continues trading blows with the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah near the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The CBSA says it will resume removals to Lebanon and Israel after the situation in the countries stabilizes

The agency says it removed over 22,500 inadmissible people last year and is currently removing approximately 400 inadmissible individuals every week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2026.

The Canadian Press