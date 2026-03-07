Toronto taxi driver cut with knife during robbery: police

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in the city’s downtown core.

According to authorities, officers were called to Front Street and University Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 5 for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say a taxi driver parked his vehicle o the north side of Front Street to drop off a passager.

Police say the male passenger proceeded to pull out a knife and made a demand for the driver’s money.

“The man cut the victim and then fled the area,” authorities explained in a press release issued Saturday. “The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, cream-coloured headphones and carrying a black backpack.

