Toronto taxi driver cut with knife during robbery: police

Police have released images of a man who is wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 7, 2026 10:59 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in the city’s downtown core.

According to authorities, officers were called to Front Street and University Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 5 for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say a taxi driver parked his vehicle o the north side of Front Street to drop off a passager.

Police say the male passenger proceeded to pull out a knife and made a demand for the driver’s money.

“The man cut the victim and then fled the area,” authorities explained in a press release issued Saturday. “The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, cream-coloured headphones and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday: What to know as Ontario prepares to 'spring forward'

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province. While...

March 6, 2026 12:54 pm EST EST

Police investigate after shots fired at synagogues in Thornhill and North York

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York overnight. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue...

14h ago

3 men face gun charges after traffic stop goes awry

Peel Regional Police (PRP) arrested three men for gun offences Friday evening following a traffic stop in Mississauga. Officers say the incident happened near Bristol Road West and Creditview Road at...

8h ago

Ride-share drivers in Canada feel the sting at pump amid conflicts in Middle East

VANCOUVER — Ride-share drivers across Canada say the surging gas prices at the pump, tied to the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, are the final straw for them. As the war in Iran, led by the...

7h ago

Top Stories

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday: What to know as Ontario prepares to 'spring forward'

Ontario residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, pushing clocks ahead one hour and ushering in later sunsets across the province. While...

March 6, 2026 12:54 pm EST EST

Police investigate after shots fired at synagogues in Thornhill and North York

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York overnight. Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue...

14h ago

3 men face gun charges after traffic stop goes awry

Peel Regional Police (PRP) arrested three men for gun offences Friday evening following a traffic stop in Mississauga. Officers say the incident happened near Bristol Road West and Creditview Road at...

8h ago

Ride-share drivers in Canada feel the sting at pump amid conflicts in Middle East

VANCOUVER — Ride-share drivers across Canada say the surging gas prices at the pump, tied to the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, are the final straw for them. As the war in Iran, led by the...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Spring-like temperatures will kick-off the work week

Temperatures are expected to pick-up on Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

8h ago

2:19
Police investigate shootings at two GTA synagogues

Police are investigating two separate shootings within minutes of each other involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York.

14h ago

2:14
Toronto street parking fees could be increasing

Parking in Toronto could soon cost more. The Toronto Parking Authority is considering a rate increase of about 25 cents more an hour. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to drivers.

March 6, 2026 10:48 pm EST EST

2:09
Temperatures expected to jump next week

Warmer weather is on the horizon. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the details.

March 6, 2026 8:15 pm EST EST

2:39
Leafs trade McMann, Laughton in deadline deals

The Maple Leafs appear to be waving the white flag this season, swapping key players for picks at the trade deadline. Brandon Choghri has the details.

March 6, 2026 6:24 pm EST EST

More Videos