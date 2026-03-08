PM Carney calls federal by-elections for April in three ridings

A man enters an advance polling station in Ottawa, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By John Marchesan

Posted March 8, 2026 10:25 am.

Last Updated March 8, 2026 10:53 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has called three by-elections for next month including in the Montreal-area riding of Terrebonne, where the Supreme Court of Canada recently invalidated last year’s result.

By-elections will also be held on April 13, 2026, in the ridings of Scarborough Southwest and University-Rosedale.

Longtime MP Bill Blair resigned his seat in Scarborough Southwest in order to become Canada’s new high commissioner to the United Kingdom, while the University-Rosedale seat opened up after Chrystia Freeland resigned in January in order to take up a new voluntary role advising the Ukrainian government. 

In the Terrebonne riding, Liberal Tatiana Auguste was initially declared the winner, before the result flipped to Bloc Québécois’ Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné after the votes went through a validation process. A judicial recount completed on May 10, however, concluded the Liberals received one more than Sinclair-Desgagné.

But Sinclair-Desgagné challenged the results after a supporter complained that she had tried to vote by mail using a special ballot that was never counted, and on February 13, the Supreme Court sided with the Bloc candidate and invalidated the results.

The Liberals currently have 169 seats in the House of Commons, and if they were to win all three races, they would then have a razor-thin majority government.

The Liberals are running family physician and health care advocate Dr. Danielle Martin in the riding of University-Rosedale, while former Ontario NDP deputy leader Doly Begum has been chosen to run in the riding of Scarborough Southwest. Both ridings are considered Liberal strongholds.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police, community and civic leaders to address ongoing response to GTA synagogue shootings

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw will be among those addressing a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues this weekend. Demkiw will be joined Sunday morning by community leaders and representatives from...

2h ago

As Canada's population growth slows, an economic shift emerges

The effects of slowing population growth have started to show up in some sectors of the economy, more than a year after the federal government reduced its immigration targets. This year is expected...

4h ago

The Honourable Rechie Valdez is set to lead Canada at the 70th session of the UNCSW

OTTAWA — Rechie Valdez, Canada's Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will highlight Ottawa's commitment to gender equality and share best practices with international partners. This year's priority...

4h ago

Iran war's targets widen into civilian infrastructure as Bahrain says water plant hit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Iran war’s targets widened dangerously into civilian infrastructure Sunday as Bahrain accused Iran of striking one of the desalination plants that are crucial...

3m ago

Top Stories

Police, community and civic leaders to address ongoing response to GTA synagogue shootings

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw will be among those addressing a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues this weekend. Demkiw will be joined Sunday morning by community leaders and representatives from...

2h ago

As Canada's population growth slows, an economic shift emerges

The effects of slowing population growth have started to show up in some sectors of the economy, more than a year after the federal government reduced its immigration targets. This year is expected...

4h ago

The Honourable Rechie Valdez is set to lead Canada at the 70th session of the UNCSW

OTTAWA — Rechie Valdez, Canada's Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will highlight Ottawa's commitment to gender equality and share best practices with international partners. This year's priority...

4h ago

Iran war's targets widen into civilian infrastructure as Bahrain says water plant hit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Iran war’s targets widened dangerously into civilian infrastructure Sunday as Bahrain accused Iran of striking one of the desalination plants that are crucial...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Spring-like temperatures will kick-off the work week

Temperatures are expected to pick-up on Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:53
Two GTA Synagogues hit with gunfire on Saturday

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York on Saturday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

17h ago

2:19
Police investigate shootings at two GTA synagogues

Police are investigating two separate shootings within minutes of each other involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York.

22h ago

2:14
Toronto street parking fees could be increasing

Parking in Toronto could soon cost more. The Toronto Parking Authority is considering a rate increase of about 25 cents more an hour. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to drivers.

March 6, 2026 10:48 pm EST EST

2:09
Temperatures expected to jump next week

Warmer weather is on the horizon. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the details.

March 6, 2026 8:15 pm EST EST

More Videos