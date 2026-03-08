Toronto man, 47, wanted for forcible confinement and assault

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for forcible confinement.

According to investigators, a man was seen driving a vehicle near The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning with a woman in the passenger seat who was seen screaming with visible injuries.

Police say the driver fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate number DJPN 971 and is described as a red, 2010 Mazda CX-7, with a missing rearview mirror.

Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle is 47-year-old Jimmy Minani of Toronto. He is wanted for assault and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The condition and identity of the woman in the vehicle is currently unknown.