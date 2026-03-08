Toronto man, 47, wanted for forcible confinement and assault

Police have released an image of 47-year-old Jimmy Minani of Toronto. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 8, 2026 9:32 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for forcible confinement.

According to investigators, a man was seen driving a vehicle near The Junction neighbourhood on Friday morning with a woman in the passenger seat who was seen screaming with visible injuries.

Police say the driver fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate number DJPN 971 and is described as a red, 2010 Mazda CX-7, with a missing rearview mirror.

Investigators believe the driver of the vehicle is 47-year-old Jimmy Minani of Toronto. He is wanted for assault and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The condition and identity of the woman in the vehicle is currently unknown.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Federal Liberal government has proposed a debate on Iran war, House leader says

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has proposed to debate the turmoil in the Middle East on Monday evening. Steven MacKinnon, who is also transport...

50m ago

23 fishermen rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said nearly two-dozen people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they became stranded on an ice shelf that broke from shore in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday....

updated

1h ago

Ontario municipal elections 2026: Advocates continue efforts to help more women get elected

Ontario residents are set to vote in municipal elections across the province on Oct. 26, 2026. Candidates can register as early as May 1.

35m ago

Man, 23, shot multiple times by police during Burlington traffic stop

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after police shot a 23-year-old man multiple times during a traffic stop in Burlington. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers were...

36m ago

Top Stories

Federal Liberal government has proposed a debate on Iran war, House leader says

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has proposed to debate the turmoil in the Middle East on Monday evening. Steven MacKinnon, who is also transport...

50m ago

23 fishermen rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said nearly two-dozen people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they became stranded on an ice shelf that broke from shore in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday....

updated

1h ago

Ontario municipal elections 2026: Advocates continue efforts to help more women get elected

Ontario residents are set to vote in municipal elections across the province on Oct. 26, 2026. Candidates can register as early as May 1.

35m ago

Man, 23, shot multiple times by police during Burlington traffic stop

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after police shot a 23-year-old man multiple times during a traffic stop in Burlington. According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers were...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Double digit temperatures continue until Wednesday

Double digit temperatures are expected to stick around until Wednesday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

2h ago

2:49
Spring-like temperatures will kick-off the work week

Temperatures are expected to pick-up on Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

March 7, 2026 6:46 pm EST EST

2:53
Two GTA Synagogues hit with gunfire on Saturday

Police are investigating two separate shootings involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York on Saturday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

March 7, 2026 6:03 pm EST EST

2:19
Police investigate shootings at two GTA synagogues

Police are investigating two separate shootings within minutes of each other involving synagogues in Thornhill and North York.

March 7, 2026 12:52 pm EST EST

2:14
Toronto street parking fees could be increasing

Parking in Toronto could soon cost more. The Toronto Parking Authority is considering a rate increase of about 25 cents more an hour. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to drivers.

March 6, 2026 10:48 pm EST EST

More Videos