19-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan plaza shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen near a plaza in Vaughan on Weston Road and Colossus Drive following a shooting on Jan. 26, 2026. CITYNEWS/Walter Korolewych

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 9, 2026 10:28 am.

York Regional Police officers say a 19-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after a 65-year-old man was shot at a Vaughan plaza in January.

The incident happened at the parking lot of a plaza near Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, south of Highway 7 and west of Weston Road, at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Officers said at the time they received multiple calls for reports of gunshots being fired. After emergency crews arrived, the injured victim was found in front of a business. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Richmond Hill resident Sergio Lopes.

In an update released by investigators Monday morning, they said one of the suspects was arrested on Thursday. Officers said he was located in Moosonee, which is more than 500 kilometres north of Sudbury.

The accused, identified as 19-year-old Mississauga resident Jacob Wallace, was charged with first-degree murder and arson causing property damage.

Meanwhile, a Canada-wide arrest warrant is still in place for a second suspect. Officers said they’re searching for 19-year-old Edmonton resident Isaiah Thomas Badger. He’s wanted for first-degree murder and arson causing property damage.

“Badger is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, citizens are urged not to approach, but to call police immediately,” investigators wrote in the statement.

“The accused is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in.”

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

'Canada is at a crossroads': Community and civic leaders call for action in response to GTA synagogue shootings

Police and community leaders are vowing a strong response to a pair of shootings at GTA synagogues over the weekend, with officials renewing calls for all levels of government to combat anti-Jewish hate.  Investigators...

13h ago

Federal Liberal government has proposed a debate on Iran war, House leader says

OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Steven MacKinnon says Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has proposed to debate the turmoil in the Middle East on Monday evening, following a weekend meeting of ministers...

11h ago

5 youths sought after violent assault near Oshawa high school

Durham police are searching for five male suspects after a student was attacked with a metal weapon near an Oshawa high school last week. The assault happened on Tuesday, March 3, at approximately 1:30...

2h ago

23 fishermen rescued when ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore: police

OWEN SOUND — Police said nearly two-dozen people who were fishing needed to be rescued when they became stranded on an ice shelf that broke from shore in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario on Sunday....

14h ago

