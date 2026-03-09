19-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in Vaughan plaza shooting, 2nd suspect still wanted

York Regional Police officers say a 19-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder after a 65-year-old man was shot at a Vaughan plaza in January.

The incident happened at the parking lot of a plaza near Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, south of Highway 7 and west of Weston Road, at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Officers said at the time they received multiple calls for reports of gunshots being fired. After emergency crews arrived, the injured victim was found in front of a business. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Richmond Hill resident Sergio Lopes.

In an update released by investigators Monday morning, they said one of the suspects was arrested on Thursday. Officers said he was located in Moosonee, which is more than 500 kilometres north of Sudbury.

The accused, identified as 19-year-old Mississauga resident Jacob Wallace, was charged with first-degree murder and arson causing property damage.

Meanwhile, a Canada-wide arrest warrant is still in place for a second suspect. Officers said they’re searching for 19-year-old Edmonton resident Isaiah Thomas Badger. He’s wanted for first-degree murder and arson causing property damage.

“Badger is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, citizens are urged not to approach, but to call police immediately,” investigators wrote in the statement.

“The accused is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in.”

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.