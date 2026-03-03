Police to update double‑homicide investigations tied to Rexdale and Vaughan shootings

Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37, (left) was killed on Feb. 7 in a shooting outside Woodbine Mall. Sergio Lopes, 65, was shot and killed a few weeks earlier. Photo: Obituary and CityNews submission.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 3, 2026 5:38 am.

Toronto and York Region homicide investigators will hold a joint news conference on Tuesday to provide new information on two separate killings that have gripped the GTA since January.

Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37, was killed on Feb. 7 in a shooting outside Woodbine Mall. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds in the mall parking lot. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators later confirmed the attack was targeted. No arrests have been announced to date.

Just under two weeks earlier, on Jan. 26, York Regional Police (YRP) responded to a shooting in a residential neighbourhood near Highway 27 and Langstaff Road. The victim, 65‑year‑old Sergio Lopes, was found with gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital.

Police described the attack as targeted and said the suspect fled the area shortly after the shooting. As with the Rexdale case, investigators have not released suspect descriptions or announced arrests.

Tuesday’s briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

OTTAWA — The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night. A statement from the embassy posted on social...

2h ago

Gunfire strikes North York synagogue; police investigating after shots fired at Temple Emanu‑El

Toronto police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a North York synagogue late Monday. Officers were called to the area of Old Colony Road and Harrison Road, near Bayview Avenue and...

34m ago

Gardiner Expressway undergoing emergency repairs after sections of decay discovered

The Gardiner Expressway is undergoing emergency repairs after sections of decay were discovered that compromise the expressway's load-carrying capacity. Routine inspections revealed "severe soffit deterioration"...

10h ago

Durham police issues community safety alert for convicted murderer living in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have issued a community safety alert for a convicted murderer who is currently living in Oshawa. Darren Scott Ray, 65, has been released on an Unescorted Temporary Absence Permit....

7h ago

Top Stories

Canadians involved in bus crash in Dominican Republic: embassy

OTTAWA — The Embassy of Canada to the Dominican Republic says there were Canadians involved in a tourist bus accident in the Caribbean nation on Sunday night. A statement from the embassy posted on social...

2h ago

Gunfire strikes North York synagogue; police investigating after shots fired at Temple Emanu‑El

Toronto police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a North York synagogue late Monday. Officers were called to the area of Old Colony Road and Harrison Road, near Bayview Avenue and...

34m ago

Gardiner Expressway undergoing emergency repairs after sections of decay discovered

The Gardiner Expressway is undergoing emergency repairs after sections of decay were discovered that compromise the expressway's load-carrying capacity. Routine inspections revealed "severe soffit deterioration"...

10h ago

Durham police issues community safety alert for convicted murderer living in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have issued a community safety alert for a convicted murderer who is currently living in Oshawa. Darren Scott Ray, 65, has been released on an Unescorted Temporary Absence Permit....

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Ice rink to be saved at Weston Lions Arena

The fate of a west-end hockey arena no longer seems to hang in the balance as officials say they are now working to create a new “design option” for the Weston Lions’ arena. Rhianne Campbell reports.

6h ago

2:27
Bay & College intersection closed for most of the year due to construction

Winter isn't even over yet, but we're already shifting into construction season here in Toronto. Afua Baah with why a busy downtown intersection is being shut down for a majority of the year.

10h ago

2:42
Gardiner undergoes emergency repairs over risk of falling concrete

Toronto says the Gardiner is getting emergency repairs after staff found severe concrete deterioration that ‘compromises the deck’s load-carrying capacity’ and could rain concrete down on the pedestrians and drivers below. Brandon Choghri reports.

10h ago

2:37
Ford teases new 2-million square foot Toronto convention centre

The location of the new facility remains under wraps but the Premier promises the specifics are coming soon and they will "shock and awe." Mark McAllister has more on the effort to have Toronto rise in the ranks of convention host cities.

11h ago

0:59
Ontario and Nova Scotia premiers sign new interprovincial alcohol trade deal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston signed a new interprovincial agreement to allow direct-to-consumer alcohol trade deal.

14h ago

More Videos