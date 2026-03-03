Toronto and York Region homicide investigators will hold a joint news conference on Tuesday to provide new information on two separate killings that have gripped the GTA since January.

Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37, was killed on Feb. 7 in a shooting outside Woodbine Mall. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds in the mall parking lot. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators later confirmed the attack was targeted. No arrests have been announced to date.

Just under two weeks earlier, on Jan. 26, York Regional Police (YRP) responded to a shooting in a residential neighbourhood near Highway 27 and Langstaff Road. The victim, 65‑year‑old Sergio Lopes, was found with gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital.

Police described the attack as targeted and said the suspect fled the area shortly after the shooting. As with the Rexdale case, investigators have not released suspect descriptions or announced arrests.

Tuesday’s briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m.