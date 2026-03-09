3 suspects arrested, 2 wanted in North York home invasion

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 9, 2026 5:25 pm.

Three suspects have been arrested and two more are wanted in a North York home invasion.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Toronto police allege a group of five suspects went to the victim’s home in a vehicle and forced their way inside wearing face coverings to disguise their identities.

Once they were inside, the suspects allegedly assaulted the homeowner with a weapon before obtaining a set of car keys.

One of the suspects then fled with the victim’s vehicle while the others fled in the vehicle they arrived in, police allege.

That vehicle was then involved in a collision a short distance away. The suspects fled on foot before officers arrived but after a foot pursuit, three of them were arrested.

The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Waheed Rahmati, 22, of Richmond Hill, Camyar Zandinia, 20, of East Gwillimbury and a 17-year-old male are facing several charges including two counts of assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter with intent and robbery with an offensive weapon.

They were all scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The two other suspects have not been identified and no suspect descriptions have been made available.

